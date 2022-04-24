Shilpa Shetty's Cardio Kickboxing Workout Will Inspire You To Kickstart Your Fitness Journey

Shilpa Shetty doing this intense workout is all the fitness inspiration you need to hit the gym right now. Check out the post right here!

Social media is a powerful weapon only if you know how to use it Shilpa Shetty sure does! As she once said that her Instagram account is all about inspiring people to take the health and wellness route, we couldn't agree more. Shetty's social media is filled with tips and tricks that can help you lead a healthy life.

Being a fitness enthusiast, she does anything and everything when it comes to keeping herself fit. While the actress is usually seen acing yoga poses and high-intensity exercises, she recently took to her social media account to share a snippet of kickboxing herself to fitness.

Shilpa Shetty Kickboxing Is #Fitspiration

Shilpa uploaded an intense workout routine from her gym session on her Instagram profile on Monday, inspiring us to believe that working out can be enjoyable as well. The actor can be seen doing a cardio kickboxing exercise with her fitness trainer, Yashmeen Chauhan.

In the video, she can be seen doing a squat and back kick combo. She repeats the combination several times before moving on to her arm muscles. Check out the post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

She captioned the video clip, "This snippet from my Cardio Kickboxing session displays a combination of Squat with a Back Kick. It's a powerful combo because it hits the glutes & legs really hard and helps condition the heart & lungs. Perfect KICKstart into the new week after a long weekend. Do try it out!"

Benefits Of Kickboxing Workouts

One of the best ways to get out of a workout rut is to change it up! If high-energy workouts are your thing, then kickboxing is something you must do. It will get your heart pumping along with giving you a total body workout. Here are some of the benefits of kickboxing you should know about:

Alleviates stress

Kick your stress away with this high-intensity workout. Kickboxing allows you to incorporate numerous core muscle groups and provide a high-intensity total-body exercise in a short amount of time.

Better coordination

You can strengthen your 'core' and improve your reflexes and coordination skills if you have challenges with posture and coordination. The quick punches and kicks in the kickboxing exercise will allow you to focus your energy in order to correctly complete each movement.

Improves mood

High-intensity workouts like kickboxing help release endorphins, which help boost your mood and feel more confident. Endorphins will make you feel happier and more upbeat for several hours after a workout.

Burns calories

Studies suggest that kickboxing can help you burn more than 800 calories per hour and rev up your metabolism. This high-power cardio is great for people trying to lose extra weight.

Boosts energy

Kickboxing is a high-intensity cardio workout that will energize you and give your body and mind a boost. You will be sweating away all the toxins, giving your energy levels a much-needed boost.

Improves posture

Many muscle groups that are often ignored throughout the day will be challenged in kickboxing sessions. Kickboxing workouts target the core muscles in and around your abdominal area that will help to strengthen your core.

