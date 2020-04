Kids usually don’t enjoy working out, but Shilpa Shetty definitely knows how to make exercise fun for them. The Bollywood actress, who is well-known for her perfectly toned body, keeps inspiring fans with her fitness and health regime. In a recent post on her Instagram account, she shared how she makes workout session fun for her son, Viaan.

“I had shared a little exercise-fun with Viaan a few days ago, and I was asked for the entire workout video. Well, I don’t have the entire workout captured, but sharing what I found from my archives. I truly believe that the family that eats, prays and works out together… stays together! Oftentimes when @rajkundra9 and I workout in the mornings, we get Viaan to join us too. We do understand that if it’s not fun for him, he’s not going to enjoy the process. So, while we roped in some abs workout for ourselves, we got him to hop, slide, and jump around,” Shilpa wrote, sharing a glimpse of her workout session with her family.

Some at-home workouts to keep family fit during quarantine

If you want your family to be stay healthy and happy, these easy at-home workouts would be worth trying with your partner and kids.

Squats

Stand with your kid facing each other and holding hands. Now squat together at one time. You can do this with your partner too. Repeat 20 times. If your child is very little, let him sit on your or your partner’s shoulder while two do the squats.

Plank and jump

Shilpa Shetty and her husband let their son jump over their legs while they do planks together. You can make your child do the same while holding the plank pose for as long as you can. You can swab the positions. letting your child do the plank and you jump over their legs. This is really a fun workout.

Plank, push-up, and pass

Here the parents can take the plank position while the child sits about 1m away. Then as you roll a ball to your child, do a push-up, then go down into a plank pose again as your child rolls the ball back to you. Repeat this action for as long as you can hold the pose. See if your child can plank and do push-ups too.

Lunge and pass

Stand side by side with your child, about 1m apart. Then both step into a lunge and pass a ball to each other while returning to the resting position after every pass. Repeat 20 times with each leg.

Superman and squats

Let your child lie on his tummy and do a ‘superman’ pose (extending the arms in front and lifting along with the legs). As he lies in that position, you squat in front of them and pass a ball to him. When he gets the ball, he can relax, and you can go back to the resting position. Then go back to a squat, and let your child go into the superman pose and pass the ball back to you. Do it 20 times. Swap positions so you’re doing the superman pose and he’s doing the squats.