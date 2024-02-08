Shilpa Shetty Works Out With An Actual Chakki: 'Oh My God! What A Workout!'

Those who are fond of fitness and take it seriously find the motivation to work out anytime, anywhere. Shilpa Shetty is one of them. The actor, who is heavily into yoga and gymming, and takes her fitness routine seriously -- so much so that she even found a way to work out when she was confined to a wheelchair because of an injury -- takes to her social media account on the regular to post updates about her exercise, and inspire her fans and followers to also get active.

Shetty recently shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen doing a rather rigorous exercise: working the chakki. A hand device, the chakki is basically a grinder that is used for crushing wheat, corn, etc. It is used by many families in India, mostly in the rural setup. The actor wrote in the caption accompanying the video that during her recent visit to Rajasthan, when she saw the chakki, she knew "[she] had to do it".

"And, oh my God! What a workout!" wrote the 48-year-old.

Likening it to a yoga asana, Shetty wrote about its benefits: "No wonder the 'Chakki Chalanasana' strengthens the arms, improves digestion, stimulates the reproductive organs, and increases the flexibility of the back and hamstring muscles."

Also known as the Mill Churning Pose, Chakki Chalanasana is a good preventive for sciatica, states artofliving.org. Its other benefits include working on the back, abs and arm muscles and toning them, opening up the chest and groin regions, reducing the abdominal fat, toning the uterine muscles and preventing painful cycles when practised regularly, etc.

In order to do it, you simply have to mimic the actions of an actual grinder -- imagine working on an actual one and do circular movements -- and move your outstretched arms with your legs kept stretched and apart, as depicted in the video. Inhale and exhale as you move. Make 10 rounds in one direction and then repeat in the opposite direction.

"Going back to your roots and working the actual chakki also gives you immense respect for the people who do it regularly. Make sure to avoid practising this asana if you have back pain, suffer from slip-disc, and during pregnancy," wrote Shetty.

Would you like to try?