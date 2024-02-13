Shilpa Shetty Turns To Pilates To Combat Stress, Reduce Hair Fall; Take A Look

According to the actor, the exercise "looks simple, but is very effective". "This exercise works almost every muscle in the body right from the heels to the head," Shetty said.

Stress-induced hair fall is quite common these days, and if you are looking for ways to arrest hair loss, Pilates is the solution. Trust Shilpa Shetty to always come up with the best exercises to focus on different health problems while ensuring that the entire body gets a good workout.

The actor once again posted a video on Instagram in which she was seen doing a Pilates routine that comprised raising and holding her legs against a wall, while keeping the upper body firmly on the ground, and doing some stretching movements. Take a look.

In the video, the 48-year-old lifted her entire body off the floor, resting her weight on the shoulders and neck, while twisting her pelvis and ensuring the blood flows to her head. The legs, while resting against the wall, moved this way and that, while the hands were firmly placed on the ground. The actor inhaled and exhaled as she did these movements, flaunting her washboard abs.

In the caption accompanying the post, she wrote that the exercise "looks simple, but is very effective". "This exercise works almost every muscle in the body right from the heels to the head," Shetty said.

She added that doing this Pilates routine helps her to lower her stress levels, increase blood flow to the brain, reduce hair fall, regulate the nervous system, and improve mind-body connection. The mother-of-two also wrote: "It improves postural muscle strength and teaches one to move with ease and control with balance."

The actor was flooded with compliments in the comment section. Someone called her a "fitness queen", while another person wrote: "[This is the] level of fitness I want to achieve in my life." Yet another comment read, "She is really inspiring."

Is Pilates a part of your exercise routine?