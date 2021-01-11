Cold winter weather could be harsh on our joints. Many people experience joint stiffness, pain and reduced range of motion during the cold winter months. Among other factors, reduced blood circulation to the joints and less sunlight during winters (or lower vitamin D levels) are blamed for weak bones and joints. Want to get rid of winter stiffness? Try yoga. Fitness queen Shilpa Shetty also swears by yoga to keep her joints healthy and improve flexibility during winters. Also Read - Don’t let winter stiffness set in: Try these yoga asanas to keep your body going

“In the Winter season, our joints and limbs need a little extra attention. It’s important now more than ever because, for most of us, physical activity has dropped considerably. I can’t emphasise enough on the role Yoga plays in helping us stay healthy and agile,” the actress wrote on Instagram. Also Read - Finding hard to get back to grind after holiday season? Try Shilpa Shetty’s trick

The yoga expert also demonstrated a yoga asana for strengthening the ankles, calves, thighs, glutes, and spine. She noted that performing Eka Pada Baddha Padma Vrikshasana can improve balance, flexibility as well as boost concentration. Also Read - Tiger Shroff does pull-ups every day: Here’s why you should follow suit

“This morning, I got back to my routine and started my day with the Eka Pada Baddha Padma Vrikshasana. It is excellent for strengthening the ankles, calves, thighs, glutes, and spine. It also improves balance, flexibility of the knees & ankles, and helps improve concentration. It never ceases to amaze me how Yoga focusses on the entire body simultaneously,” Shilpa Shetty said.

How to do Eka Pada Baddha Padma Vrikshasana

Ardha baddha padma vrikshasana or half bound lotus tree pose is a standing, hip-opening posture. It requires placing one foot on the opposite thigh. Most children can to do it easily, but many adults may need to invest extra time and effort to practice this position. The seated nature of modern life has greatly affected our hip flexibility. Regular practice of ardha baddha padma vrikshasana may help open your hip joints and improve flexibility. It also stretches the groins and inner thighs, chest and shoulders.

Follow the steps to perform the pose:

To begin, stand in Tadasana or Mountain pose, keeping your feet about hips width apart.

Hold your right foot and bring the heel to rest on the front of your left thigh as high as possible. The sole of the foot should face the sky.

Now try to hold the right big toe with the right hand from the back.

Then bring your left hand to the center of your chest in half prayer position (Anjali Mudra).

Look at any fixed point in front of you and hold the pose for about 30 seconds breathing normally.

Release the posture gently and stand again in Mountain Pose. Repeat on the opposite side for the same amount of time.

If you can’t reach the right toe with your right hand, hold the right leg with your left hand and bring your right hand in half prayer position.