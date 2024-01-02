Shilpa Shetty Starts 2024 With A Balancing Act: Here's Why You Should, Too

Not only does this asana strengthen leg muscles, it also helps maintain the body's overall balance. It can also increase your flexibility.

Shilpa Shetty has been demonstrating complicated and gravity-defying yoga asanas for a long time now, a habit that has ensured her health, youthfulness and overall well-being. The mother-of-two shares these poses with her fans and followers on social media, inspiring them to take up yoga, too, and prioritise their physical and mental fitness.

Shilpa kickstarted the year with a particularly challenging asana, called the Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana. The 48-year-old displayed her skill and strength on Instagram recently; take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

"I'm starting 2024 on a 'balanced' note with the Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana, which is a great balancing asana," wrote the 'Life in a... Metro' actor. According to her, this asana "helps improve focus and concentration, and also enhances the coordination between mind and [the] body. It also improves the back and the hamstring's flexibility".

TRENDING NOW

In order to do it, first place a yoga mat on the floor and stand on your knees. Then lift your left leg and place it on the mat, as demonstrated by Shilpa. Now take your left hand and place the palm next to the left foot. Contort your body and bring your right arm from under the left leg and touch your left shoulder with it. Lift the left leg off the mat whenever you are ready so that the entire weight of the body rests on the right knee and the left hand. Make sure that your left leg and arm are straight. Relax and repeat on the other side.

The actor warned that people suffering from back pain or slip-disc, and those who are pregnant must avoid doing this asana. She added that her resolution for 2024 is to "live in the now with awareness, balance, and gratitude".

Not only does this asana strengthen leg muscles by working on the quadriceps, hamstrings and calves, it also helps maintain the body's overall balance. It can also increase your flexibility.

You may like to read

Would you like to attempt?