Shilpa Shetty Shares New Video On Dynamic Surya Namaskar, Says This Yoga Is Best For Glowing Skin And Healthy Body

Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 yoga poses in total. This asana is a fantastic cardiovascular workout that targets your core muscles. It also has a positive impact on the mind and the body.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast and she never misses a day without performing yoga. Yoga not only keeps you fit, it also helps your mind and body to connect with each other. In this tough time when the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing everyone to stay back at home, yoga, which anyone can easily perform at home, can actually help in keeping the mind and body calm. Continuing with her #MotivationalPosts, Shilpa Shetty, in a recent video, demonstrated a variation of the Surya Namaskar for her fans and followers. She wrote: "Sometimes, the simplest of things are the most beneficial. The humble Surya Namaskara may seem rather easy, but works perfectly and effectively on the entire body."

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar Benefits

In the caption of her Instagram post, the actress listed the benefits of Dynamic Surya Namaskar yoga asana. She wrote: "This variation, known as the Dynamic Suryanamaskara, helps increase shoulders-and-core strength, improves blood circulation, and strengthens the erector spinal muscles. Additionally, it also stretches the hamstring and improves flexibility, reducing stress and anxiety. Isn't it an all-in-one package? Do try it out and prepare yourself for the day & week ahead! Swasth Raho, Mast Raho." Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana

This is not the first time when Shilpa Shetty motivated her fans to perform yoga asanas to keep themselves fit and healthy. In another video, the actress performed the Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana asana.

Benefits of Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana Asana

This asana works on strengthening the ankles, knees, hips, shoulders, elbows, and wrist joints; helping in enhancing a range of motions. Moreover, apart from stretching the hamstring, hip flexors, & glutes; it also improves alignment, body posture, and blood circulation. In case you suffer from high blood pressure or related issues, or have suffered an injury to the back, arms, or shoulders; then you must avoid practicing these yoga asanas.

Taking to Instagram she posted this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Udarakarshanasana

This yoga asana is for overall health. This asana mainly targets the stomach of the person who is performing this yoga. Udara means stomach, Aakarshana means to stretch, and Asana means a pose. Hence, it is a yoga pose that stretches the stomach.

Benefits of Udarakarshanasana

Shilpa Shetty enjoys doing yoga asanas, according to her, yoga helps in maintaining the strength of the body. In her #MondayMotivation series she also wrote about how Udarakarshanasana helps the body to cleanse the intestines. Udarakarshanasana is a dynamic yoga pose that is also a part of Shankaprakshalana. Take a look at how the actress performs this asana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Yoga Asanas and Breathing

The most important step in performing any yoga asanas is to maintain breathing techniques. In one of her videos, the actress talks about the benefits of breathing fresh air. Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Fitness Mantra From Shilpa Shetty

Apart from Yoga asanas, the actress also likes to do hard-core workouts. Check out this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

