Bollywood diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra never fails to give us major fitness goals. Now, she is motivating people into going in for plank workouts. She remains in the limelight even after quitting acting because of her Instagram sensations. You can either see her working out or cooking healthy and yummy foods. The super svelte actress makes everyone envious of her perfect body and curvaceous figure.

The 44-year-old actress who has aged like a wine, believes that just as you do not stop brushing your teeth or eating your meals on a holiday, you should not skip exercising either. This clearly means that she follows her fitness routine religiously.

We believe this is the reason behind her glowing skin, killer looks and toned body. This fitness enthusiast is quite active on Instagram. If you are an ardent follower of this beauty, you must be aware of this. She takes to this media for everything from exercises to yoga to nutritious foods.

Recently, she took to her social media account to post a video where she can be seen doing planks. More than her moves, what is more eye-catching is the caption she gave to this post.

Have a look:



Shilpa Shetty keeps on altering her exercises and constantly challenges herself to avoid any kind of monotony. To maintain her aesthetic-looking belly, she works really hard. When it comes to exercises, it seems she absolutely loves doing plank workouts. Last year, she participated in 36 second plank challenge, organised by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company at the Armed Forces Medical College ground in Pune. She along with 2,353 people held the abdominal plank position for 60 seconds and made a new Guinness World Record.

Plank is an extremely versatile exercise that focus on your core muscles. In yoga, plank is famous with the name kumbhakasana. Requiring no equipment, it can be performed by anyone, anytime, anywhere. It may look easy, but it is, in reality, quite challenging. Doing plank workouts everyday can give you a plethora of health benefits. But, before heading straight towards that, it is important to know the right way to do it.

There are various types of planks like standard plank, forearm plank, knee plank, side plank, single leg plank, and medicine-ball plank. Here, we tell you what a forearm plank is.

Do planks like Shilpa Shetty

To start with this exercise, lie on the floor in a prone position. Keep your knees straight and your toes firmly on the floor. Now, place your forearm on the floor with shoulder width apart distance. To keep your back straight, squeeze your glutes. Also, make sure, your head is in line with your back. After getting in the proper position, start exhaling. Try to be in this position for 15 seconds. Repeat this in three to four sets of 15 seconds each. Try to increase the hold of your plank gradually.

Why you must do plank workouts every day

Primarily focusing on strengthening your core strength, planks test your neck, biceps and shoulder muscles too. It builds and strengthens these muscles. From boosting your body’s metabolism to improving your posture and encouraging flexibility, plank does it all for you. Here, we tell you about the ways this workout improves your health quotient and fitness levels.

Improves your core performance

Planks engage all major core muscle groups like the transverse abdominus, the external oblique muscle, the rectus abdominus and the glutes. Strengthening each of these muscle group can give your body immense benefits. It can increase your ability to lift heavier weights and improve your performance in sports. Also, you will have strong and in-shape booty. Core strength keeps you safe from strain injuries too.

Decreases your risk of injury

Doing planks on a daily basis can not only reduce back pain but can also strengthen your muscles. It supports your entire back, especially the upper back, says the American Council on Exercise. Planks help you build strength without straining your spine and hips.

Boosts your body’s metabolism

Though plank is good for everybody, performing it regularly is especially beneficial for those who have a sitting job. Doing plank workouts can help you strengthen massive muscle groups in your body. And, strong muscles help you burn more calories even when your body is at rest. Doing planks can help you burn more calories than other abdominal exercises like crunches or sit-ups. It challenges your entire body at a time.

Also, burning more calories can increase your hunger. You can use this opportunity to have something healthy, which can again give you various health benefits. For better benefits, do planks 10 times a day, for a stretch of 60 seconds.

Improves your posture

Planking can have significant impact on your posture. And, a strong posture can keep your bones and joints in the correct alignment lowering your risk of skeletal injuries. Also, it will improve the overall effectiveness of your muscles. A good posture is important for the correct position of your back or spine. This can prevent your body from developing injuries by improper weight distribution. Additionally, a good posture brings confidence and self-assurance, which can be very attractive. An improved posture can position your internal organs better, preventing any digestive issues or other functional problems.

Makes your body flexible

One of the most common causes of workout injuries is lack of flexibility. Planking can stretch your shoulders, collarbones, hamstrings, the arches of your feet and other muscles and strengthen them. Planks make your posterior muscle groups more flexible. To enhance the flexibility of different areas in a more effective manner, you can try different variations of the plank. Also, you can combine the plank with other exercise like yoga.