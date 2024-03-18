Only Shilpa Shetty Can Manage To Do A Great Leg Workout In Style; Take A Look

The actor took to her social media account to post a video in which she was seen walking, err...balancing on the ramp. But this was no ordinary ramp. (Photo: Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

The actor was flooded with positive comments from her fans and followers. Someone wrote, "Ma'am, you are an inspiration! You should start taking classes." Another person commented, "Fitness queen."

Whenever Shilpa Shetty works out, be it at a gym or in her garden stretching and doing yoga, she manages to impress. The actor and mother-of-two keeps posting videos on Instagram, updating her fans and followers on what she is up to, in terms of her fitness routine. And what a remarkable journey she has had. At 48 years of age, Shilpa manages to look stunning while performing age-defying asanas and exercises. This time was no different. The actor took to her social media account to post a video in which she was seen walking, err...balancing on the ramp. But this was no ordinary ramp, and definitely not one where fashion shows happen. This was an exercise ramp on which Shilpa swiftly climbed and did some mind-blowing exercises involving her leg.

Dressed in a chic summery yellow crop top and a pair of multi-coloured yoga pants, the actor first jumped onto the ramp and then efficiently managed to lift her left leg. She stretched out her leg and balanced her body on the narrow ramp by putting her weight on her right leg. Next, the actor raised the difficulty level by doing something that may seem impossible to try on even a flat surface: she bent her right knee and pulled her body down while maintaining a perfect balance. The actor then brought her body up and stretched her left leg backwards, while again bending her right knee and bringing her body down.

It appeared to involve a great level of focus and concentration. Shilpa even pressed her palms together while balancing. She managed to do a variation of the tree pose by placing her left foot on her right thigh, taking deep breaths in and exhaling through the mouth. She once again tested her right leg's strength by bending her knee in the same position. Finally, after having aced the workout, she got off the ramp but not before strutting a little.

In the caption accompanying the video, the actor hilariously wrote: "Give me any ramp and I will make it my own." She added that it is all about the balance. "...a great leg workout in style. Took me a couple of tries to get the whole drill, but it is challenging and really works the quads and glutes," Shilpa said.

"Your fitness is of another level," read another comment, while someone else added, "You're not just balancing on that 'ramp,' you're balancing our hearts with your stunning moves! Your dedication and style are simply irresistible."

What Are Quads And Glutes?

Quads and glutes are the muscles surrounding the hip joint. They are responsible for movement. While gluteal muscles are located on the back of the hip, quadriceps -- a group of four muscles -- comprise the front of the thigh. Then, there are the adductor muscles on the inner thigh, and the iliopsoas muscle, which extends from the lower back to upper thigh bone or 'femur'.