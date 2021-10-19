Shilpa Shetty Kundra Adds ‘Tribal Squats’ To Her Workout Routine: Know The Benefits

Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals new haircut while performing Tribal Squats

Shilpa Shetty revealed her new edgy haircut while performing her new aerobic workout "the Tribal Squats" in a new video shared on Instagram.

Ever wondered what keeps Shilpa Shetty Kundra motivated to work out every day and stay so fit? The 46-year-old actress follows this mantra: "Every day is another change to get stronger, to eat better and to live healthier and to be a better version of you."

"Every day that we wake up is an opportunity to turn our lives around the way we want it. Make it worthwhile by giving your dreams, goals, and passion your 100%. But remember your health and diet are responsible for bringing out the best version of you to take on the world. Go the extra mile and take good care of yourself," she wrote on Instagram.

The actress' new undercut has left fans awestruck. In a video shared on Instagram on Monday, Shilpa Shetty revealed her edgy new hairdo, an undercut, and said it took her a lot of gumption to come out of her comfort zone. She has also included a new aerobic workout: the 'Tribal Squats' to her fitness routine.

She wrote, "You can't live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an Undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won't lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the Tribal Squats."

Tribal Squats: What you need to know

Squatting is a dynamic strength training exercise that works several muscles in your upper and lower body simultaneously. Not just adding squats to your workout routine can help improve your exercise performance, but also reduce your risk of injury.

Talking about the benefits, Shilpa Shetty said, "It works on all lower body muscles, shoulders, arm-&-leg coordination, speed & agility, and most importantly - on our brain & body."

You may like to read

How many Tribal Squats you should do in a day? "The routine entails doing 4 sets of 60 seconds each with only a 30-second break in between each of them," Shilpa Shetty wrote.

So, put in your effort consistently to see the difference in your fitness because Shilpa Shetty says, "No Guts, No Glory!"

Shilpa Shetty demonstrates how to do the Tribal Squats here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Check out who gave Shilpa Shetty the undercut hairstyle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)