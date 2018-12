Tall, slim and elegant, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fitness fanatic. The super svelte actress who swears by yoga makes sure that her mind and body is always in sync. Shilpa believes in leading a healthy life and also adheres to her diet. She never compromises on her fitness and diet routine and this has enabled her to achieve that impeccable fitness level. The ravishing actress who is known for her flawless skin, killer looks and amazing dressing sense, manages to stay fit even during her hectic schedule. The actress is redefining fitness and inspiring us! The sultry actress often keeps on posting her fitness pictures on Instagram and we love it, Shilpa! Shilpa also posted her video of performing chakrasana, also called as the wheel pose, and by doing so, she has successfully managed to make us take up our fitness seriously. So, if you wish to enhance your fitness like Shilpa, then get going and try your hand at yoga.

Furthermore, know how you can perform chakrasana and the benefits of it:

• Chakrasana, also known as Urdva Dhanurasana, is a yoga pose which can help you to become flexible. This magnificent asana can help you to stimulate your pituitary and thyroid glands.

• It can give a good stretch to your hip flexors, core and wrist flexors. Thus, you will be able to enhance your stamina, flexibility and endurance.

• You will be able to get rid of your lower back pain if you opt for this yoga pose. But, see to it that you do it under the guidance of your trainer. In case, of a back injury, avoid performing the wheel pose.

• This fantastic asana can help you to manage your stress and will relax you!

• This super asana can strengthen your legs, abdomen, buttocks, spine, glutes, hamstrings and so on, and can help you to stay fit and fine.

This is how you can perform chakrasana:

• You should lie down on the floor. Bend your knees so that your soles are on the floor. Your feet should be hip-width apart.

• Place your hands behind your shoulders, open your finger and point towards your shoulders.

• You should press your feet and palms, and lift your entire body. Your neck should be long and let your head hang gently. You should make sure that you breathing properly and don’t stress too much.

So, if you wish to enhance your fitness, do try it and you will be able to improve your blood circulation and heart rate too.