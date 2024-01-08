Shilpa Shetty Does Not Like Lunges, But She Does This 'Killer' Exercise; Take A Look

Photo: Instagram/@theshilpashetty

Shilpa Shetty does many physical activities to stay active and healthy, ranging from yoga to gruelling sessions in the gym. On numerous occasions, she has shared her exercise videos with her fans and followers to motivate them. The actor has even been seen doing difficult yoga poses. But, if there is one thing she is not fond of, it is lunges.

Lunges are a powerful form of exercise for which having the correct posture is supremely important, otherwise it can lead to injuries. It trains, shapes and strengthens almost every muscle in the lower body, the key ones being hamstrings (back of the thighs), quads (front of the thighs), glutes (buttocks) and calves (back of the lower leg).

In a video posted on Instagram, Shilpa demonstrated a form of lunges called the 'Bulgarian split squat/lunge'. It is done keeping the back leg elevated on a bench or a chair, and the front leg supporting the movement of the body. "I do not like lunges. There, I said it. But, the Bulgarian split squat/lunge is paramount to glute strength and growth. It is a killer unilateral exercise that targets your quads, glutes, and hamstrings," wrote the mother-of-two.

How to do it?

As displayed by the actor, you must place one of your legs on a sturdy surface. Using the front leg you move diagonally upwards and back. "Move up and down diagonally like you are climbing the stairs, instead of going up and down vertically like an elevator," Shilpa explained.

She added that you must keep the shin of the planted leg vertical and initiate the movement with the hip. "The deeper you go, the better the contraction and you will see it work," the 'Baazigar' star added.

Repeat with the other leg.

Safety tips to keep in mind

You will require a proper setup in order to do this exercise, which also works on your core muscles. Make sure your legs are properly aligned and the feet are placed well, so that you are not resting the entire weight on your front leg's knee. Putting too much pressure on the knee can cause an injury. If you are new to lunges, a Bulgarian split squat may be something you skip initially. Do it when your body is fully ready. Remember to do warm-ups.