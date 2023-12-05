Shilpa Shetty's Must-Do Asanas For Lower Back Pain, Digestion, Kidney Health

Shilpa Shetty takes her health seriously and here's why you should, too. (Photo: Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

The actor demonstrated a series of asanas, detailing how they help with various bodily functions: from providing relief for back pain to stretching and strengthening the spine and boosting liver and kidney health.

At 48, Shilpa Shetty is able to maintain her body and be in good health due to the fact that she is heavily into yoga and fitness. The actor's social media is peppered with posts about healthy living and how yoga plays a big role in it. She recently demonstrated a series of asanas, detailing how they help with various bodily functions -- from providing relief for back pain to stretching and strengthening the spine and boosting liver and kidney health. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Dressed in a pair of stretchy yoga pants and a comfy loose top, the 'Sukhee' star demonstrated the asanas in her garden. She started with Setu Bandhasana or the Bridge Pose, for which you have to lift your pelvis off the floor by stretching your legs and folding them at the knees and spreading your arms around the head to assume a comfortable position.

This yoga form stretches some core muscles in the abdomen and the back, giving relief to your spine and hips. Shilpa wrote that it stimulates the lungs, thyroid gland and abdominal organs. She added that it stretches the neck, chest, spine and hips and calms the nervous system and the brain.

The yoga aficionado also stated that Setu Bandhasana improves digestion and is beneficial in reducing lower back pain. "Setu Bandhasana strengthens the vishuddhi chakra (throat chakra) that helps one voice their opinions and thoughts, and gives clarity of communication," she wrote.

Next, the mother-of-two demonstrated the Ardha Halasana (Half Plough Pose). In order to do this, you have to lay on your back and gently lift both the legs. Hold them perpendicular to the pelvis and do not bend the knees. According to the actor, this asana can help with constipation and dyspepsia. It is also said to improve blood circulation in the pelvic region. "It strengthens the lower abdomen and it may help stretch the spine, waist and thigh muscles," the actor wrote.

She proceeded to demonstrate Navasana (Boat Pose). For this, you have to lift your lower and upper body off the mat and rest your weight on the tailbone to strengthen the core. Shilpa said it strengthens the abdominal muscles and stimulates pancreas, kidney and liver functions. It also improves digestion.

"The Ardha Halasana and Navasana help strengthen the manipuraka chakra (or solar plexus chakra), which determines one's self-confidence and the ability to take action," the actor explained, adding that one must eat clean, lead ahealthy lifestyle, and make yoga-meditation an "integral part of [their] daily routine". "Your mind and body will thank you."

Would you like to try these asanas?