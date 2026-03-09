Shilpa Shetty, 50, shows a strength-building Yoga pose: ‘Master this Asana and you can conquer Monday'

At 50, Shilpa Shetty shares a powerful balancing yoga asana to boost core strength, improve focus, and start your week with energy. Here's the way to master this pose and conquer Monday

Shilpa Shetty is 50, and she has the tendency to inspire millions of people through her passion for fitness and wellness. That is why with her glowing energy and fit body, Shilpa posted another yoga posture which does not only enhance balance but makes a person stronger mentally. In her most recent post, she stresses the idea that once one learns this pose, one is ready to face the task of a hectic week.

Yoga is not only physical exercises, but it is a mind body practice that improves flexibility, stability, as well as mindfulness. The poses of balancing are especially good in tightening the core, enhancing the focus and alleviating stress. The asana that Shilpa Shetty has suggested falls under this category, hence making it a perfect beginning of your Monday morning routine.

Advantages of balancing the Asanas in Yoga

Balancing involves physical power and concentration of mind. These poses can according to experts be incorporated as part of your daily routine and can

Increase core strength

Asanas like balances use the back muscles and abdominal muscles to enhance stability and posture.

Enhances focus and concentration

When you are holding an attitude in a few seconds, you need to be clear in your mind so that you remain alert at all times.

Lessening stress and anxiety

Settling Mindful breathing and balancing will relax the nervous system and decrease tension.

Build confidence

Achieving a difficult pose successfully makes one feel that he has accomplished something, an attitude that is suitable when dealing with daily life challenges.

Shilpa Shetty performs this posture gracefully and comfortably and it is a sign that being old does not mean having no strength and no flexibility. Her style of yoga is not only based on the physical look but also on establishing a strong mind body relationship.

How to practice the pose?

In order to practice this balancing yoga pose at home, one should take into consideration the following simple steps:

Begin with Grounding Stand with the hips hip wide and flex the spine straight to find a sense of balance.

Activate the core

Pull your abdominal muscles and keep your spine straight.

Lift and balance

This is done by putting the weight on a leg and lifting the other in a controlled manner. Extend your arms for balance.

Fix your eyes

look at something that is before you to keep yourself still.

Hold and breathe

This is where you remain in one position between 15 and 30 seconds, depending on your strength level.

Practising this pose may be of great benefit to your balance, flexibility and for mental resiliency. It is a great way of getting ready to have a productive week long like Shilpa Shetty says, "when you can do this in the pose, you can surely do Monday".

Overall, Shilpa Shetty has been an international yoga celebrity who has campaigned for the physical and psychological value of yoga. The consistency and conscious living are testified through her fitness journey, particularly at 50. Through her yoga practices, any normal person can improve his or her general health, gain confidence and approach the challenges he or she has every week with a fresh breath of air. Making it a part of your practice is not only a workout but an important part of life that helps you become strong, focused, and positive. You can easily start your week with such a positive attitude.