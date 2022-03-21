Shehnaaz Gill Eating In Small Portions To Bharti Singh’s Intermittent Fasting: Diet Tips From Famous TV Stars

Shehnaaz Gill To Bharti Singh: Take A Look At Diet Plan of Famous TV Stars

Are you someone who looks upto celebrities for diet and weight loss tips? Well, maintaining fitness and weight is one of the most difficult jobs for TV actresses, mainly due to their hectic shoot schedules. However, there are some famous who left their fans awestruck with their massive weight loss transformation. Here's what they did to look so different in a short span.

Extreme Diet Measures Famous TV Actresses Followed

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, the Bigg Boss 13 fame lost 12 kgs in 6 months during the lockdown period and she gave the credit to her strict diet. The singer cum model follows a small portion diet. She says eating in small quantities helps her keeping metabolism rate high and thus works well in losing weight. In an interview, Shehnaaz said, "I went in for a simple reduction in my eating habits. You can say that I cut off on my non-vegetarian food, chocolates and ice cream, and nothing else." She further added that she just ate one or two things. And she also said "Mann maarke khati thi. And it started working. I was 67 kg around the time lockdown began in March, I am 55 kg now. Lost 12 kg in less than 6 months, but without doing any exercise. Just my restricted food consumption did the trick."

Bharti Singh

Actress and Comedian Bharti Singh left her fans awestruck with her drastic weight loss. She lost oodles of weight with her extreme weight loss diet. Talking about what diet she followed, the actress said that she switched to intermittent fasting where a person fasts for 16 hours. Talking more about her diet plan, she said that she used to eat a lot during the period between 12-7 pm every day. Bharti says, she ate everything, right from butter paratha to her favourite foods during that duration but strictly nothing after 7. Her intermittent fasting helped her lose 16 kgs in 10 months. She is currently pregnant and has recently shared her picture with a baby bump.

Hina Khan

Bigg Boss fame and a famous TV actress, Hina Khan also lost a whopping amount of kilos with her simple yet effective diet. The actress revealed that she des rigorous workout along with healthy eating. She starts her day with a glass of lukewarm water with lemon, followed by her lunch which comprises of low-carb protein-rich foods. The access says that she keeps her meals small which enhances her body's metabolism rate. She also includes a lot of fruits and fresh vegetables in her diet.

Smriti Irani

Actor turned politician Smirti Irani was in the limelight for quite some time because of her extreme weight loss. She says that a non-dairy and a gluten-free diet (which means no wheat) helped her lose weight in a short period of time. She posted her image after losing weight, to which Ekta Kapoor teased her to not lose more weight.

Monalisa

Famous TV actress Monalisa, too left her fans shocked with her drastic weight loss. She lost a whopping 7kgs during the lockdown period. Talking about how she lost so much weight, the actress said that she only ate homemade healthy foods and said it's 70 percent diet and 30 percent exercise. And, she feels great about her body now.