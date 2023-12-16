Shamita Shetty Sets All Kinds Of Fitness Goals As She Works On Her Glutes

Photo: Instagram/@shamitashetty_official

The glutes are the muscles around your thighs, hips, pelvis and buttocks; they are responsible for lifting, rotating and extending your legs.

Just like her sister Shilpa, Shamita Shetty, too, is a fitness freak. The actor and former Bigg Boss contestant set massive fitness goals recently, when she posted a video on Instagram sharing with her fans and followers what her exercise routine looks like. Shamita works hard at the gym and this time, she was seen working on her gluteal muscles, which are crucial for movement. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

"Sharing snippets of my glute training from today," the 44-year-old captioned the video.

In it, Shamita was seen doing bodyweight hip thrust with pulses which, as the name suggests, entails thrusting the hip upwards while resting the upper body on the bench; the lower body rests on the legs that are bent at the knee, as displayed in the video. Bring your pelvis down and then thrust it upwards a few times. Hold the position.

TRENDING NOW

Next, the actor performed a side bridge clam shell. A difficult pose, you must turn to one side and rest your weight on the forearm and the leg. Fold your legs and bring them together at the knees. Then, open them up like a clam shell and lift your pelvis and body. Hold it and repeat this movement a few times.

Shamita also demonstrated prone kickbacks, which is similar to a plank variation. You assume a plank position and, resting your weight on your elbows, lift and stretch one leg backwards while keeping the other on the mat, knees firmly planted. Bring the leg down and lift it a few times and repeat with the other leg.

The last exercise that the actor demonstrated were plie squats. Assume a squat position, keep a dumbbell in your hands. Bend your knees, go down and then come all the way up. Do this to strengthen your thigh muscles. Keep your spine straight.

You may like to read

Shamita followed these exercises with a "30 minute low-to-moderate treadmill walk and some static stretches".

The glutes are the muscles around your thighs, hips, pelvis and buttocks; they are responsible for lifting, rotating and extending your legs. They even help you stand up and stay stable.