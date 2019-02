Shahid Kapoor is one of the fittest and talented actors of Bollywood. He would be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Kabir Singh’. The rough and rugged actor turned 38 on Monday and celebrated his birthday with his wife Mira Rajput. The pictures posted by Shahid and Meera on their Instagram account suggest that they had a lot of fun together.

The amazing couple who is also known for giving us major relationship goals are always the talk of the tinsel town. Shahid who shared their picture captioned it as “Vibe!! #happyburdaytome.”

While Meera’s heartfelt post read as, ” “Happy Birthday to the love of my life… Thank you for being the most loving husband and friend, for loving me through all my stages and sizes, for spoiling our babies silly with unconditional love and attention, for making sure you remain silly so we can all laugh till our stomachs hurt, for picking me up when I’m down and for tipping me over when you’re looking to make a joke. To the most hardworking, humble and resilient soul. For the one who has so much love to give, I pray God blesses you with even more.”

Surely, Shahid is slaying it! The secret behind his perfect body is his rigorous fitness routine. Shahid is always in sync with his mind and body. The actor adheres to his fitness routine and follows a well-balanced diet. This is how he has got that chiselled physique to die for. Here, we unravel his stay-fit mantra for you!

Shahid can be spotted opting for indoor training here! The treadmill has an insane amount of health benefits. It can be beneficial for your heart and pump up your heart rate. If you are unable to perform high-impact workouts every day like dancing, jogging, jumping rope or other exercises, then you can surely go for a treadmill. It can help you achieve your desired goals. Do you know that just walking for 30 minutes on a treadmill can help you build stamina and endurance? Yes, you have heard us here! Shorter, high-speed workouts on a treadmill can allow to you build the capacity to do high-intensity exercise. But, slower or moderate-intensity walking for longer periods can help you build stamina and endurance. Furthermore, it can help you burn those calories and get back in shape. Take a look at Shahid here, he is nailing it!

You will see Shahid doing dumbbell exercises! Weight training is helpful for you in many ways. It can help promote better bone health. One of the best ways you can control bone loss as you age is to opt for it. Not only this, it Increases the strength of connective tissue, muscles, and tendons. Moreover, this can help you reduce your risk of an injury. So, what are you waiting for? If you wish to get fit like Shahid then start working out right away!