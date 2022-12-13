Seiza: 5 Reasons Why You Should Sit In This Traditional Japanese Position

Seiza is a traditional Japanese posture of sitting. In their tradition, Seiza is considered as the formal posture of sitting. The position can be described as when our legs are neatly folded and tucked underneath our body and our spine is erect. People of Japan always sit in this posture during ceremonies or performances. According to their culture, it is required for everyone to sit in the same posture during such ceremonies. The posture denotes courtesy and apology. In order to portray these specific traits Seiza is a very important tool that they stress on for everyone.
Sitting in Seiza position can be slightly difficult. Some people do it very easily especially the ones who are used to sitting that way while others do not. It is especially difficult for people who are slightly on the heavier side and or are not flexible with their bodies. For them, it can be painful and uncomfortable. But, let us not overlook the health benefits this posture can bring us all. This is a great posture for meditation and according to classic Japanese culture; this posture is believed to have the ability to make the practitioner calmer and more focused.