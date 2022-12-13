Seiza: 5 Reasons Why You Should Sit In This Traditional Japanese Position

Seiza, a traditional Japanese position of sitting can do wonders to your body. Read on to find out more!

Seiza is a traditional Japanese posture of sitting. In their tradition, Seiza is considered as the formal posture of sitting. The position can be described as when our legs are neatly folded and tucked underneath our body and our spine is erect. People of Japan always sit in this posture during ceremonies or performances. According to their culture, it is required for everyone to sit in the same posture during such ceremonies. The posture denotes courtesy and apology. In order to portray these specific traits Seiza is a very important tool that they stress on for everyone.

Sitting in Seiza position can be slightly difficult. Some people do it very easily especially the ones who are used to sitting that way while others do not. It is especially difficult for people who are slightly on the heavier side and or are not flexible with their bodies. For them, it can be painful and uncomfortable. But, let us not overlook the health benefits this posture can bring us all. This is a great posture for meditation and according to classic Japanese culture; this posture is believed to have the ability to make the practitioner calmer and more focused.

5 Health Benefits Of Sitting In Seiza

Note the health benefits of Seiza.

Seiza helps open up the ankle and knee joints.

It puts pressure on the core muscles, engages them, trains them and makes them stronger.

It helps stretch your muscles.

Seiza helps correct your posture and strengthen your spinal cord.

There is no way people can slouch when they are practicing this posture.

Relieves backache, relaxes muscles and spine: Since it engages the abdominal and back muscles, sitting in Seiza ensures this set of muscles is trained.

Improves blood circulation: Sitting in an upright position also improves the blood circulation in the body.

How To Practice This Posture?

In Japanese, Seiza aptly translates into 'sitting with a correct posture'.

Remove your shoes or slippers before starting.

According to Japanese tradition, a pillow known as 'Zabuton' is used to help people sit in this position but it is not mandatory.

Tuck your legs underneath your body. make sure the top of the feet are flat and are touching the floor.

Keep you ankles turned outward. The top of the right foot should be on top on the left.

Your bottom should rest fully on your legs and feet.

Fold your hands in your lap or place them palm down on the upper thighs with the fingers pressed close together.

As you sit, keep your back straight, but not uncomfortably stiff. Women were taught to sit with their knees together and men, to separate them slightly, but the choice is yours.