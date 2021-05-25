The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted both the physical and mental health of people worldwide. Financial hardship, personal loses, lockdown, job insecurity, social isolation, fear of contracting the disease, loneliness, confinement at home, prolonged quarantine – these are some of the factors that are taking a toll on mental health of people during the pandemic. The second wave of Covid pandemic has further led to increase in apprehensions among people. Despite the threat and uncertainties, it is important to keep a positive mindset, which experts say can help you get through hard times. Stressful life events can have a negative effect on self-esteem and negative thinking can be harmful for your mental health. Are you feeling low currently or getting very negative thoughts? Practising CAMATKARASANA or wild thing pose may help energize your body and mind, as well as boost your self-confidence. Bollywood fitness queen Malaika Arora has shared a picture of herself doing this yoga pose on Instagram. See it and learn how to do CAMATKARASANA. Also Read - Milind Soman Reveals What He Eats In A Day

"I hope everyone is doing fine and taking utmost care of their health. This week's #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is CAMATKARASANA (wild thing pose). This pose stretches and opens the chest, shoulders and hips, strengthens the arms as you put your weight on one arm. It is great for energizing the body and the mind, and also improves self-confidence," the 47-year-old actress wrote.

How to do CAMATKARASANA or wild thing pose

Malaika has also provided step-by-step instructions on how to do CAMATKARASANA or wild thing pose.

1) Start in Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog pose). Lift your left leg and start opening your hip towards the ceiling and bend the left knee.

2) Continue opening the hip and begin pivoting on the ball of the right foot, move your toes to face the back of the room. Come into position for a backbend.

3) Bring the left foot to the floor on the outside of your right foot.

4) Raise your right arm and point it towards the front of the room.

5) Stay in this position for a few seconds.

6) Repeat on the other side.

Tips to stay away from negativity during the pandemic

Keep yourself away from WhatsApp and other social media content as much as possible as some content can be misleading at times and that can create panic and impact your mental health. Set limits on how much news you consume, choose reputable sources to stay updated about Covid-19.

Practice gratitude every morning so that you start your day feeling more grateful and appreciative of the good things in your life. Recognize/write three things that you are thankful for.

Surrounding yourself with positive people is another way to clear away the negativity that exists around you. It will also help bring out the best in you, which in turn will help you find fulfilment and happiness.

Read books or watch movies or documentary films that gives you inspiration or promote positive thinking.

Make time for self-scare. Do things that you enjoy, play a musical instrument, cooking something new, dance in your room. Self-care is more important now than ever to keep your body and mind fit.

Exercise regularly for healthy mind and body. Take a walk, do yoga, or simple exercises at home.

Write journal. It is a great way to let go of negative emotions and recognise things to be grateful for in your life.

Cook and eat healthy and nutritious food and get proper sleep.

Make time for yourself each day: Take a moment to just enjoy a cup of tea, even if it is only for 10 minutes.

And smile often behind your mask.

Hope you find these tips helpful. Stay safe, stay positive.