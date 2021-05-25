The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted both the physical and mental health of people worldwide. Financial hardship personal loses lockdown job insecurity social isolation fear of contracting the disease loneliness confinement at home prolonged quarantine - these are some of the factors that are taking a toll on mental health of people during the pandemic. The second wave of Covid pandemic has further led to increase in apprehensions among people. Despite the threat and uncertainties it is important to keep a positive mindset which experts say can help you get through hard times. Stressful life events can have a negative effect