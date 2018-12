Do you exercise your calf muscles regularly? You need to make sure to include workouts targeted at your calf muscles regularly to ensure you get strong, toned calves. Exercising your calves can also reduce your risk of serious injuries in case of falls or leg sprains. When you do calf exercises you target mainly the gastrocnemius muscle, the soleus muscle and the tibialis anterior muscle in your calves. Before you do the calf exercises make sure to stretch the calves during intervals to avoid cramps.

Standing Calf Raises

On a standing calf raise machine, ensure that your shoulders are under the pads of the machine and position your toes facing forward. The balls of your feet should be secured on top of the block with your heels extending off of it. Push the lever up by extending your hips and knees until you can stand up straight. This will be your starting position. Now exhale as you raise your heels by extending your ankles as high as possible while flexing your calves. Hold the contracted position for a brief moment, then inhale and slowly lower yourself back to the starting position.

Seated Calf Raises

Sit down on a seated calf press machine and place your toes on the lower portion of the platform with your heels extending off it. Place your lower thighs under the lever pad, adjusting the pad to fit snugly against your thighs. Place your hands on top of the lever pad to prevent it from slipping forward. Lift the lever slightly by pushing your heels up and release the safety bar. Inhale as you slowly lower your heels by bending your ankles until your calves are fully stretched. This will be your starting position. Exhale as you raise your heels by extending your ankles as high as possible while contracting your calves. Hold the top contraction for a brief moment and then slowly return to the starting position.

Do these exercises regularly and at proper intervals and stretching before and after the exercises to minimise the risk of injuries or cramps.