Longevity sweet spot: 60-119 minutes of strength training plus cardio may cut death risk

New study suggests a specific amount of weekly strength training especially when paired with aerobic exercise may help lower mortality risk and support longevity.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 5, 2026 11:20 AM IST

Staying fit and living longer is a major goal for a lot of people but many face a dilemma regarding the type of exercise such as choosing between strength training and cardiovascular exercise like walking and running. A new study published in British Journal of Sports Medicine indicates that there could be more health benefits to combining the two types of exercise and therefore a lower risk of premature death.

What did the study discover?

Researchers analysed nearly 30 years of data from more than 147000 adults with an average age of 54. The subjects included in the three large studies are from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study and the Nurses' Health Studies. Each participant reported the amount of aerobic and strength exercise they did per week every 2 years in the ongoing study.

The results indicated that those who did strength training for 90 to 120 minutes a week were 13 per cent less likely to die from any cause than those who did not perform resistance training. The same level of weekly strength training was also associated with a 19 per cent reduction in the mortality from cardiovascular disease and a 27 per cent reduction in the mortality from neurological diseases.

Importance of strength training

Dr. Edward Giovannucci, the study's author from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health told a leading media outlet that the health benefits of aerobic exercise for longevity are already known but what has been less clear is how resistance training relates to long term mortality risks.

The researchers note that strength training and aerobic exercise have different pathways of health benefits. Resistance training helps to maintain the health and strength of muscles, enhance glucose metabolism and support overall body composition whereas cardio exercises are beneficial for the health of the heart, blood circulation and lung function.

Aerobic exercise after intense resistance training promotes recovery and reduces soreness by increasing blood circulation and triggering growth and repair factors. This synergy results from the physiological advantages of aerobic exercise, primarily through improved blood pic.twitter.com/wWeJdEG860 Dr. Rhonda Patrick (@foundmyfitness) February 13, 2024

Sweet spot for long life

The biggest surprise was that those who did the most aerobic activity and also engaged in 60 to 119 minutes of strength training per week had the lowest mortality risk. Yiwen Zhang, first author of the study stated there is a synergistic effect between aerobic exercise and resistance training. Together they may provide greater improvements in cardiovascular fitness, metabolic health and body composition than either exercise alone.

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How to get started safely

If you are thinking of incorporating strength training into your workout it's best to consult a trained fitness trainer because the risk of injury can be lower with proper instructions as well as exercises can be done safely and effectively. The takeaway? Experts recommend that to achieve a longer and healthier life you should start with regular cardio exercise combined with approximately 90 to 120 minutes of strength training weekly which is considered one of the most effective exercise strategies in the study.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Always consult a healthcare provider before starting any exercise program.