Sara Ali Khan posted a picture on her Instagram account where she was seen hula hooping.

Who doesn’t love to groove to the music? Well, if you want to up the fun quotient of this activity, you can add a hula hoop to it, as Sara Ali Khan is doing these days. Recently, the Bollywood actress posted a picture on her Instagram account where she was seen enjoying a hula hoop. Sara captioned her image rather poetically, “I don’t know why. Missing the sun missing the sky. Hoola-hoop is a must try. Just as much as anda fry. But for now stay home- it’s everyone’s rai. #stayhome #staysafe @pumaindia @arsh_sayed”

Well, hula hoop is not only a fun indoor workout that’ll keep you happy during the dull and lazy lockdown days. This exercise, which involves twirling hoops around your belly, helps you burn quite a few calories. According per the Mayo Clinic an average, women gets to burn almost 165 calories, while men can burn almost 200 calories in 30 minutes of hula hooping. It doesn’t only help in reducing those extra kilos, but also helps you manage depression, suggests research. So, it won’t be a bad idea to give this workout a shot while staying home.

STARTING POINTS

Hula hooping isn’t a tough workout to pick up. But you will still need a little guidance if you are a beginner. Here are some tips for you to start with.

Pick a big hula hoop

Choose a big hoop. The bigger it is, the slower will it rotate around your waist. This is important as you are just starting with this fun workout. Once you are a pro, then you may choose a medium size or a smaller hoop as well.

Do it with some music

Sometimes it just takes one of your favourite songs to set the hoops on your waist. Choose a composition with beats. It’ll set your body in rhythm.

Wear comfy clothes

In any form of exercise, you need to wear the right clothes and gear for optimal performance. In case of hula hoop, you need to wear clothes that don’t affect your balance. Pick up stretchable clothes for this workput. For example, cotton leggings and a tank top are great options.

Keep a check on your posture and movements

One of the first things to learn while hula hooping is that you need to keep your spine straight. Try to keep your legs as still as possible. Otherwise, the hula hoop may fall. Now move your waist forward and backwards.

Focus on your movement

Hula hooping is often considered a form of meditation as it requires almost the same amount of concentration. You need to be aware of the tunes and align your body with it accordingly. Everything else will fall in place. This workout is a great stress reliever.

Health benefits of hula hooping

As already mentioned, hula hooping comes with quite a few health and fitness benefits. Here, we have listed a few for you.

· Your body stays toned and fit.

· Lets you lose weight faster as it may burn as many as 450 calories in an hour.

· It boosts your body’s muscle strength.

· It strengthens your abs and works at the core.

· Helps in combating depression and stress.

· Gives you the flat tummy you always dreamt of.

· Helps your body turn more flexible.

· Improves your concentration levels.