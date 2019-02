Have you seen the song ‘Aankh Maare,’ from movie ‘ Simmba’? Isn’t Sara Ali Khan nailing it? Sara looks like a dream in it. Sara who made her debut with the move ‘Kedarnath’, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, has lost oodles of weight. Are you aware that the Pataudi princess weighed around 96 kilos due to polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS? Sara opened about it when she appeared on Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with her father Saif. She was finding it difficult to cut down those excess kilos. But, now, Sara’s transformation is applause-worthy! The gorgeous actress has stunned many as she went from flab-to-fab. But, it wasn’t easy for Sara. If you happen to take a look at her gym photos and videos, you will get to know about how much efforts she is putting in. Here, we tell you how Sara battled the bulge.

Sara does Pilates to stay fit and fine. You should try and do Pilates with your trainer as it can help you focus on your core strength, and it also trains the body as an integrated whole. The core muscles of your body are the deep muscles of the back, abdomen, and pelvic floor. These are the muscles one rely on to get a strong, supple back, good posture, and efficient movement. If your core is strong then the frame of your body is supported. This means the neck and shoulders can relax, and the rest of the muscles and joints can do their job properly. Ta da, you will also be able to get flat abs which you have always wanted.

Pilates workouts promote tend to strength and balanced muscle development as well as flexibility and also help increase the range of motion for the joints. Long, lean muscles are the name of the game while doing Pilates.

You will be able to stay active and energized if you tend to do Pilates on a daily basis. Pilates also stimulates your spine and muscles, and floods the body with the good feelings one gets from exercising. Pilates can help enhance your muscle tone and aids weight loss. So, get, set and Pilates!