Sara Ali Khan Loves Doing These Back Exercises; Check Them Out!

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most hardworking celebrities out there. The actor, who has talked about her struggle with PCOD and weight gain, makes it a point to hit the gym and work out routinely, so as to stay in the best shape and to maintain her overall health and well-being. Sara, much like her contemporaries Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, prefers Pilates to other exercise forms, for it works on the muscles of the entire body, and gives relief for many issues, especially those related to poor form and posture, and aches.

The actor, who made her debut in the 2018 film 'Kedarnath', is mostly seen working out with celebrity trainer and Pilates expert Namrata Purohit. Purohit recently shared a video detailing the many different back exercises that Sara likes to do, writing that these exercises are important, because not only do they make your back look great and strong, they also improve posture. No wonder, Sara looks proper in every frame, whether she is dressed in an ethnic attire, or wearing a chic Western outfit.

"In today's day and age, when a lot of us sit a lot or are hunched over our desks or phones, these exercises are crucial to keep the back strong," Purohit wrote. She added that these exercises are Sara's favourite and they can easily be done at home. Take a look.

In the first exercise, Purohit demonstrated the 'bridge' form, for which you have to lie on your back, lift your legs by folding the knees, and then slowly lift the pelvis towards the ceiling to work on your core. It puts the weight of the body on the feet and the shoulders.

The next exercise is called the 'Y', because while doing this, you assume the shape of the alphabet. You have to lie on your stomach with your legs spread apart as shown in the video, and lift your hands to make a 'Y'. Bring them down, and repeat.

This is followed by a 'W', in which you have to make the shape of the alphabet as displayed in the video, by folding your elbows and lifting your arms. Place them on the floor and lift again.

After this, you can do the 'Y-W pull', which is a mix of both these forms.

Next, you can do the 'breast stroke prep 1', for which you lie on your back and with the support of your hands, you lift your body from the floor. Gradually come down on the mat and repeat. 'Breast stroke prep 2' is similar, but you lift your upper body some more and place your hands on your head, so that they cannot support you.

This can be followed by a 'swan dive prep'. In this, you stretch your upper body all the way up by relaxing and straightening your elbows and placing your palms on the yoga mat. Fold your elbows, come down and repeat.

Next, do the 'bird-dog' pose by staying on your fours, lifting one of your legs off the mat and stretching it all the way back, along with stretching an arm, as if you are ready to take a flight. The weight of the body stays on the other leg, which is bent at the knee.

End the session with a 'cat stretch', for which you have to stay on your fours and bend your spine to bring the stomach in, thereby making the perfect arch. Exhale, relax and repeat it.

Purohit mentioned in the caption that you must do these exercises at least twice, but ideally thrice a week to see and feel a difference. Do 15-20 reps of each.

