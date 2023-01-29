Samantha Ruth Prabhu Workout Routine: Actress Says She Is On ‘Strictest Possible Diet’ After Myositis Diagnosis

In the post, the actress mentioned that she is on a strict autoimmune diet. What is this diet all about? Let's understand more about it.

In 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the famous Indian actress who mainly works in Telugu and Tamil film industries, informed her fans that she has been diagnosed with myositis. It is an autoimmune condition that is caused by inflammation in the muscles.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared that while she was planning to share her health update after going into remission, however, she changed her decision as it was taking her more time than she thought. "It is taking a little longer than I hoped". However, weeks later, the actress shared another update about her recovery and fitness journey, and also the diet is she currently on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Workout Routine Post-Recovery

In another Instagram post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her workout routine that she is following in order to stay in shape and battle the condition with proper health. In the video, the 35-year-old actress can be seen doing an extensive pull-up routine. She captioned the post with: "Being on the strictest possible diet (the autoimmune diet.. yes there is such a thing) has taught me that strength is not what you eat.. it's how you think." (sic).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Prabhu's Diet

In the post, the actress mentioned that she is on a strict autoimmune diet. What is this diet all about? Let's understand more about it. According to the experts, this diet can help immensely those who are suffering from autoimmune diseases like arthritis, celiac disease, thyroid, and inflammatory bowel disease.

An autoimmune diet, also known as an Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) Diet is very much similar to the paleo diet, but this is usually more strict. An autoimmune diet mostly involves eliminating certain foods from the diet that can cause inflammation.