Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets The Fitness Bar High As She Nails Barbell Overhead Squat

Samantha acing barbell overhead squat is the ultimate fitness inspiration you need. Check out her latest post right here!

Oh, I am busy! How do I find time to follow a fitness regimen? If you have been making excuses like skipping the gym, then you should stop! If Samantha Ruth Prabhu can get time to hit the gym on a regular basis, so can you!

Samantha's Instagram feed is testimony to the fact that she is a fitness enthusiast. And her fitness game is getting better with each day. Thanks to her regularly posting amazing fitness stories, we get to see a glimpse of her workout routines and get motivated to hit the gym.

Check Out Samantha Ruth Prabhu Nailing Barbell Overhead Squat

Sharing a snippet from her gym, the actor impressed her fans by doing a difficult squat position with heavyweights lifted above her head. She aces the intense exercise under the supervision of her trainer Junaid Shaikh. She captioned the video, "Strong body. Stronger mind. 2022-23 is going to be the most physically demanding and challenging time for me. Bringing it. One step at a time."

Check out the post right here:

All About Barbell Overhead Squat

An overhead squat is a more advanced squat that works all the muscles of your body. While it sounds simple to do - lift a weighted bar overhead and lower into a squat stance to perform overhead squats it is rather a difficult exercise. For beginners, it is recommended to do it under the supervision of a trainer. Having said that, here are the benefits of doing an overhead squat:

It works on your upper body muscles as well as lower body muscles, including hamstrings, quadriceps, lower back muscles, etc.

Overhead squats help improve mobility as it works on every joint in your body.

Overhead squat engages your core and helps it get in shape.

It improves posture.

Other Posts By Samantha Ruth For Some Extra Fitspiration

Are you still not inspired to get moving? Here are some more posts to inspire the fitness freak in you.

Challenge accepted

Accepting the "Attack Challenge" from Tiger Shroff, the Pushpa: The Rise actress is seen doing an intense workout in this video:

Yoga it is!

Samantha likes to incorporate all sorts of workout regimes into her daily life. Here is a glimpse of her doing yoga for a relaxing yet effective workout:

Level up with Samantha

A little bit of cardio will do you no harm. If you don't believe us, check out Samantha nailing it like a pro.

Switch it up

One thing we have learned is that Samantha likes her workout to be intense. Working her legs in this video, the actor is nothing short of fitness inspiration.

