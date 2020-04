Our B-town celebs seem to be utilizing the COVID-19 lockdown phase quite fruitfully, while motivating fans to do the same. While many are spreading awareness about handwashing and social distancing others are sharing videos of their workouts and the healthy dishes they are prepping. In a recent interview to a med hiaouse Saif Ali Khan opened up about his quarantine workout plan.

He has been quoted saying, “I wake up early and get some exercise in. Fortunately, we have a treadmill at home and I’m coaxing Kareena to give me some yoga lessons. Not only that, chasing my kid around the house is also a good workout.” Sounds impressive, isn’t it? You can also take to Saif’s stay-active plan during the lazy days of lockdown. We tell you why.

WHY HIT THE TREADMILL?

The health benefits of a treadmill workout are more than one. Starting from helping you in weight loss to giving you strong muscles, this exercise does it all for you.

Keeps a check on heart health

A run on your treadmill machine gives you a strong cardiovascular health while increasing your blood circulation. Enhanced blood circulation means more oxygen to your muscles and healthier blood pressure levels.

Helps in faster weight loss

A treadmill workout can help you shed those extra kilos quite fast. According to Harvard Health Publishing, a person weighing 70kg can burn 372 calories in a 30-minute session at the speed of 10kmph.

Boosts your muscle power

If you think that running on a treadmill only enhances your endurance power, you are wrong. It does so much more to your body than just increase your stamina. A treadmill workout strengthens your leg muscles while increasing your core strength.

Precautions to maintain While stepping on the treadmill machine, you need to keep a few pointers in mind. Never go barefoot on a treadmill. You may end up in blisters and injuries. Also, don’t push yourself too much. Work out according to the stamina of your body.

WHY TAKE THE YOGA ROUTE?

Saif Ali Khan is not only a fan of treadmill, he’s also planning to take yoga lessons from wife Kareena Kapoor. The innumerable health benefits of this traditional Indian workout will inspire you to hit the yoga mat for sure.

Improves your bone health

While doing yoga, you strengthen your bones by lifting your own weight. According to studies, practising yoga can actually increase your bone density. Poses like downward facing-dog and upward-facing dog are great for your bones.

Increases blood circulation

Yoga can improve blood flow, especially to your hands and feet. It also increases oxygen supply to your cells, helping them function more efficiently. Poses like headstand and shoulder stand are good for improving blood circulation. These poses also improve your kidney functions while reducing heart disease risks.

Boosts your immunity

Stress hormones deplete the capacity of your immune cells. Yoga, especially the breathing workouts, help in stress alleviation. That’s what helps on the smooth functioning of your immune cells.