Pulmonary heart disease, also known as cor pulmonale, is the enlargement and failure of the right ventricle of the heart resulting from pulmonary hypertension or high blood pressure in the lungs. Diseases like COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), blood clots in the lung, or sleep apnea can cause damage to the lungs, requiring the right ventricle to work harder to pump blood to the lungs, which eventually leads to right heart failure. Being active or exercising is important for people with pulmonary heart disease. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a safe workout for cardiac pulmonary disease patients to improve the function of their lungs and heart.

"When you are physically active, your heart and lungs work harder to supply the additional oxygen your muscles demand. Just like regular exercise makes your muscles stronger, it also makes your lungs and heart stronger. As your physical fitness improves, your body becomes more efficient at getting oxygen into the bloodstream and transporting it to the working muscles," the experts wrote on Instagram.

"Aerobic activities like walking, running or cycling give your heart and lungs the kind of workout they need to function efficiently. Pilates builds core strength, improving your posture, and toning your breathing muscles. Breathing exercises in particular can strengthen your diaphragm and train your body to breathe more deeply and more effectively," she added.

See Yasmin Karachiwala demonstrating the cardiac pulmonary disease workout in this video –

Signs you have pulmonary heart disease

Pulmonary hypertension affects the arteries in your lungs, which slows blood flow through your lungs, and increases blood pressure in the lung arteries. This makes the heart to work harder to pump blood through your lungs. Over time, the extra effort weakens the heart muscle and eventually fail. In some cases, pulmonary hypertension can get serious and become life-threatening. Unfortunately, there is no cure for some types of pulmonary hypertension, but treatment can help reduce symptoms and improve the patient’s quality of life.

If you have pulmonary hypertension, you may experience symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness or fainting spells, chest pressure or pain, swelling in the ankles, legs and eventually in your abdomen, racing pulse or heart palpitations, the colour of the lips and skin may turn bluish. Pulmonary hypertension can lead to right-sided heart enlargement and heart failure (pulmonary heart disease), blood clots, irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias), and life-threatening bleeding into the lungs and coughing up blood (hemoptysis).

The symptoms and signs of pulmonary heart disease, resulting from pulmonary hypertension, can vary depending on the stage of the disorder. It may cause the blood to flow back into the systemic venous system, including the hepatic vein. Symptoms associated with advanced pulmonary heart disease include:

Shortness of breath ((dyspnea), even while you’re at rest

Wheezing

Bluish colour to your lips and skin (cyanosis)

Ascites (abnormal build-up of fluid in the abdomen)

Jaundice

Enlargement of the liver

Elevated jugular venous pressure (JVP)

Third heart sound

Intercostal recession

Presence of abnormal heart sounds

If you notice these symptoms, immediately talk to a doctor. Do not start the above workout without consulting your doctor.