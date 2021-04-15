Pulmonary heart disease also known as cor pulmonale is the enlargement and failure of the right ventricle of the heart resulting from pulmonary hypertension or high blood pressure in the lungs. Diseases like COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) blood clots in the lung or sleep apnea can cause damage to the lungs requiring the right ventricle to work harder to pump blood to the lungs which eventually leads to right heart failure. Being active or exercising is important for people with pulmonary heart disease. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a safe workout for cardiac pulmonary disease patients to