Sacrificing Sleep Gave Me Freedom: Doctors Speak On Revenge Bedtime Procrastination

Entertainment and hobby are perfect ways to unwind in a busy schedule but it can’t be taken as a substitute for sleep, say experts.

It usually happens to people who lack control over their daytime life and might refuse to sleep early to regain some freedom during night hours.

Sleep was once my greatest enemy. It often came between me and my leisure hours. Having struggled with the habit of managing time economically, I often used to find myself running short of it. As bedtime approached, anxiety used to cripple in alongside fear that the next day would bring in the same work and I would be left with no time for fun.

As the clock ticked 12 in the night, a part of me would sense the need to put away that cell phone blazing at my eyes. Another part of me would think of how sleep will take away all the opportunities for fun. That half-watched movie, those piled-up messages in my chat box and the Instagram reels I would be missing out on, all these were powerful enough to help me fight against sleep. The urge to enjoy the moment won over precautionary airs.

Waking up with foggy eyes, persistent headaches, heaviness and other forms of physical discomfort became a routine. However, the tendency to sacrifice sleep was constant and undeterred. All this while I was fully aware of the negative consequences that might come along. Recently, I came to know that I had been engaging in what experts call "revenge bedtime procrastination".

In other words, it is the decision to sacrifice sleep for leisure and as per experts, it usually happens to people who lack control over their daytime life and might refuse to sleep early to regain some freedom during night hours.

Understanding revenge bedtime procrastination

The term revenge in the term signifies how people working around 12 hours a day would stay up as their only way to take some control back in their lives. The term became popular following a viral tweet by journalist Daphne K. Lee who attempted to define it. There are three factors that decide if the person is engaging in revenge bedtime procrastination-

Delay in going to sleep that reduces one's total sleep time. It could include behaviors like not lying in bed or avoiding it till late or laying in bed but engaging with cell phones or other forms of entertainment like reading novels. When there is no valid reason for staying up till late, no external or environmental event nor any underlying medical condition. A person who might be well aware of the negative consequences of sleep deprivation.

What meaning that activity holds in your life

Dr Rachna Khanna Singh, Consultant, Mental Health and Behavioral Science at Artemis Hospital, (Gurugram) explained why people might engage in revenge bedtime procrastination.

You may like to read

She explained: "Revenge bedtime procrastination occurs when someone feels like they have not had enough time to themselves during the day, they may stay up later as a way to reclaim some of that time. People may use late-night hours as a way to unwind after a stressful day or to avoid thinking about stressors in their life. If someone feels like they have little control over their daily schedule, staying up late may be a way for them to assert control over their own time. If someone has poor sleep habits, such as irregular sleep schedules or relying on caffeine to stay awake during the day, it can be harder for them to fall asleep at night, leading to revenge bedtime procrastination. For people who may feel like they will miss out on something if they go to bed early, it becomes important to reflect on what are the activities they are indulging in and what meaning they hold in their life. Once this is identified they should try to incorporate them in shorter breaks during the daytime.

Since, people who engage in bedtime procrastination, they are well aware of the physical and psychological consequences that might follow them in the coming days. Hence, these people also engage in excessive worry about how they can catch up with adequate sleep.

To this Dr Singh responded: "Thinking too much about sleep and worrying about the weather or not you are getting enough quality sleep can induce panic and make us feel like something is wrong. This is counterproductive as we need to get into a calm, relaxed state for a deep slumber. Instead of worrying about it, try to do relaxing activities before bedtime rather than idle thinking. This can be reading, having tea, journaling, listening to calming music and others."

Only work and no play make Jack a dull boy. People engaging in bedtime procrastination fight a constant battle between making space for leisure and napping. For them, sleep often comes as an obstruction in playtime. Hence, finding a balance between work, play and rest is a struggle for them.

To this Dr Singh said: "For people staying up late at night it is important to not sacrifice the minimum 6-8 hours of sleep. Exercise can be accommodated during the daytime along with some hobbies. Try to limit work-related tasks, such as checking email or responding to messages, outside of your designated work hours. Make a conscious effort to schedule time for hobbies just like you would schedule other important tasks. Even if it's just 30 minutes a day, having a set time can help you stay committed."

How to find the balance back?

Dr Meenakshi Jain, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry at Amrita Hospital (Faridabad) gave tips on how people struggling with revenge bedtime procrastination can find the balance back between work, play and rest.

She said: "Just like you seek control of the night, you have to get the same control back in your day- life. It can be a difficult feat to achieve but not impossible. This can be done by creating strong boundaries. When you are resting, engage in it completely, and unplug yourself from the outer world while doing that. Similarly set half an hour or an hour where you just engage in fun activities. While you are working, make sure you prioritize tasks and set time goals. Entertainment and hobby are perfect ways to unwind in a busy schedule. It can't be taken as a substitute for sleep. So, create a regular routine, set time boundaries, and maintain time for deep sleep."

In order to have a healthy sleep routine, the expert shared some practices that must be followed-

Ensure to stick to a sleep schedule Practice stress relaxation Follow universal sleep hygiene Reduce blue light exposure in the evening Practice mindfulness

Consequences of poor sleep

Health experts shared that good sleep is not a convenient option but a necessity for the proper functioning of the body. Entertainment and hobby are perfect ways to unwind in a busy schedule. It can't be taken as a substitute for sleep, said one of the experts. Lack of sleep can lead to reduced attention, worsened memory, lack of energy, stress, anxiety, irritability, and poor decision-making. All these factors may lead to a sense of loss of control over life. It's important to note that while staying up late occasionally may not be harmful, chronically staying up late and not getting enough sleep can have negative effects on physical and mental health.