Most us tend to hit the treadmill or go running outside with a vengeance to gear up for marathon training. After all, marathon is long distance running! But if you want to be perfectly fit for the marathon, complete the run in less time and avoid injuries during and after the run, you need to make sure you do other types of training too, apart from just running. Here is what you need to keep in mind while training for marathon.

You need to ensure you do some sort of low intensity exercise. Not exercising at all before a marathon can leave your muscles stuff. Stretching is also recommended. You could use the elliptical trainer to workout. You could walk a mile instead of run on some of the days. Ride a bike or cycle to keep yourself fit and build endurance. You can even opt for swimming. Combine cross training with running while training for marathon as it wil keep you injury-free and not put strain on your muscles. It is important that you cross-train and add some core strength training moves to your workouts to strengthen the muscles of your back, hips, and buttocks to avoid injury.

Strength training is curcial for increasing the strength in the lower body so you can use your legs more effectively to run faster. Don’t forget to use deadlifts, squats, military presses and pull ups to increase strength and fitness all over the body.

According to Rick Muhr, Endurance and Running Coach, Boston Marathon and Octane Fitness, when running, make sure you don’t run more than four to five days a week. Rest for a day or two. Do not abruptly increase the speed or distance. This will only leave you injured, making you inconsistent in your training and also lead to frustration, affecting your mental well-being. Go slow and be consistent.

He also suggests running outdoors instead of using the treadmill. Running on treadmill can injure the tendons and ligament. It not only affects your balance and posture but also does not give you an idea of your accurate pace.