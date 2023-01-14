First-Time Marathoner? A Perfect Guide For Staying Fit And Hydrated

Proper nutrition and hydration are essential for a successful and enjoyable marathon experience.

Training for a marathon requires more than just running extra miles on the day of the run. You need to ensure your energy levels are thriving on that day; hence, proper nutrition and hydration must be followed to enhance your performance on D-day. Dr Mili Shah, President of Ozone Forum of India and Trustee of Bisleri Charitable Trust, shares tips outlining the right plan to make you race-ready for the marathon.

Create A Hydration Routine

Hydration is a critical component to fuel the body for the run. It is vital to drink adequate water during the days that lead up to the race and on the day of the marathon to ensure you meet your daily water intake. Your body also needs electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium to fuel your body for the big run. Electrolytes affect how your body functions and charge your body to increase strength.

One of the most effective ways to determine your hydration status is to observe the colour of your urine. If you are properly hydrated, your urine will be a pale yellow. If you are dehydrated, your micturate will be more concentrated and acidic, appearing a darker yellow or even amber. Drinking water with added minerals or electrolytes can help flush out the lactic acid.

Adopting The Right Diet

It is critical to focus on the quality and quantity of the foods you eat, including a diet rich in complex carbohydrates - vegetables rich in starch, lean protein, berries, and various multi-coloured fruits. This will help maximize glycogen stores and provide the necessary energy for race day. Avoid experimenting with new foods the week leading up to the race, and if you try carbohydrate loading, try it before other long runs.

Enhance Vitamin B12 And D3

In addition to keeping yourself hydrated and following a nutritious diet, it is crucial to support your body with essential vitamins and minerals. Vitamins like B12 and D3 enable the body to stay more active. Vitamin B12 converts food into energy and plays a role in the production of red blood cells. While Vitamin D3 helps maintain healthy bones and muscles and boosts your performance. Hence, it is advisable before a run to take Vitamin B12 and D3 supplements. It helps to keep the bones strong, build endurance, boost immunity and stay fit.

Deep Breathing

Proper breathing is essential to ensure a healthy performance on the marathon day. Deep breathing can help increase oxygen flow to the muscles, improving endurance and reducing fatigue. Practice deep breathing daily for about 7-10 minutes. Try taking slow, deep breaths through your nose, filling your lungs. Exhale slowly through your mouth.

Focus On Sleep

Pay attention to proper nutrition and hydration, gradually reducing your workouts leading to the race. Focus on your sleep pattern. This will help you perform at your best on race day, even if you feel anxious or nervous.

Ozone-Based Therapy

Ozone-based therapy is non-invasive and non-toxic, making it a safe and effective treatment option. It can be administered through numerous techniques, such as ozonated water, oxygen-ozone therapy, rectal insufflation, and more. Ozone is a powerful form of oxygen, and when it is introduced into the body, it can help to break down oxygen molecules, making them more readily available for the cells to use. Marathoners can use the treatment to improve the body's metabolism by increasing oxygen availability to the cells, enhancing energy levels and endurance.

Watch For Signs

Finally, it is essential to watch for signs of health deterioration. This could be concentrated urine, unusual sweat, and pain in the left hand or back. Consult a doctor or the on-site emergency team at the marathon.

In Conclusion

Proper nutrition and hydration are essential for a successful and enjoyable marathon experience. Following these tips can fuel and hydrate your body to ensure optimal performance on race day. Lastly, remember to trust all the training that you have been doing. Do not be too stringent on yourself, and push yourself hard on race day. Keep your body calm and relaxed when the pressure is high, and run through the final course for the well-deserved medal as you complete the athletic feat you have always dreamt of.