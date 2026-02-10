Running Vs Cycling: Which Workout Helps You Lose Weight Faster?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
As far as weight loss is concerned, cardio exercises are very important, and two of the most popular ones are running and bicycling. The two activities are calorie burners, metabolism enhancers, and heart health enhancers. However, which one works better in terms of weight loss? The response varies depending on intensity, duration, weight of the body, and fitness of that individual.
Weight loss is achieved when the number of calories you are burning exceeds the number of calories you are consuming, thereby establishing a calorie deficit. Activities that increase your heart rate and involve body muscles will hasten this process. Both running and cycling are cardiovascular exercises, but the difference lies in the effect of each, the calories burned, and their sustainability.
Running tends to be more caloric compared to cycling. An individual with a weight of about 70 kg will be capable of burning about 600-700 calories per hour when they run at a moderate pace, but cycling at a moderate speed will burn about 400-500 calories per hour. This allows calorie burning when it comes to running to be more time efficient.
You can, however, work out longer without getting too tired with cycling and this, to some extent, can offset the reduced calorie burning. Even with longer workout periods, it is possible to lose so much of the fat.
Cycling could be more convenient because of less discomfort and less risk of injuries, especially when people are starting with it. The consistency is more important than the intensity as far as weight loss is concerned. A workout that you love and can stick to will never be weak in comparison to a workout that you give up, depending on the few weeks.
Running can be considered to be better than jogging in terms of time spent on burning calories. Cycling is also effective in case you want a more sustainable workout, which is low impact, and you can perform longer and more frequently. After all, the most effective form of weight loss is the one that is done regularly with exercise as well as with a healthy diet.
Overall, running and cycling should be included in our fitness program to help as much as possible to burn off fat, avoid boredom and ensure that you are not injured.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information