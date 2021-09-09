Running on Aqua Treadmill Vs Land Treadmill: Which Is Better?

Aqua running can help you burn more calories without any undue stress on your joints. Read on to know the perks of running in water compared to running on land.

Running is a popular leisure sports activity that often leaves you with a feel good' factor. It can also offer numerous health benefits like improved cardiovascular functioning, increased immunity, enhanced endurance and muscle strength. Studies have also proven running to be beneficial as an antidepressant. However, not all can manage to put on their sneakers and start running. People who are obese or overweight, and those with recent injuries or joint issues might find it difficult to run or even jog on land. This is where Aqua Running on an Aquatic Treadmill can come to the rescue.

In fact, aqua based running can help you burn more calories without any undue stress on your joints, said Dr Pooja Kamble, PT Senior Women's Health Care Physiotherapist at Aqua Centric therapy PVT LTD, Mumbai.

She explained how different properties of water can help yield running benefits.

Water has buoyancy : After being submerged in water there is a feeling of weightless in water depending upon the water depth. The less weight you carry while running, the risk of injury & stress on joint automatically reduces.

: After being submerged in water there is a feeling of weightless in water depending upon the water depth. The less weight you carry while running, the risk of injury & stress on joint automatically reduces. Water has viscosity : The natural drag force created by water acts like a natural resistance. Thus, doing running, jumping or even normal movements is going to act as resisted workout.

: The natural drag force created by water acts like a natural resistance. Thus, doing running, jumping or even normal movements is going to act as resisted workout. Unique property of hydrostatic pressure: The pressure exerted throughout the body improves cardiovascular conditioning by increasing circulation & reducing swelling. There is metabolic waste produced during exercises, now due to this unique feature of hydrostatic pressure the venous return process is also boosted up to clear it. As a result, running in water or doing any kind of long duration exercises will not produce extreme soreness as they do on land-based running or exercises.

Why Choose Aqua Treadmill Over Land Treadmill

Calorie burns will typically vary from client to client based on overall intensity and duration. However, statistics have shown that running in water can burn potentially more than 11 calories each minute, compared to running on land which is approximately 8 calories a minute.

Helps improve or maintain fitness

It is a safe environment for heavy individuals who want to start with weight loss journey.

Better in different techniques as it puts less stress on joints.

It acts as a cross-training, offering the benefits of both good cardio & resistance workout.

Studies have shown significant benefit on the lean body mass increases particularly in the legs and the upper body in pool running.

Aids in faster recovery after an injury

Safe alternative to outside running on extremely hot and humid days as well as a way to ease exercise boredom from your regular routine workout.

The results are faster with increased level of satisfaction.

So, find yourself one of the nearest Aqua Treadmill centers in your city and enjoy the joy of running even in water. But Dr Kamble cautioned that beginners must do it with proper support and guidance.