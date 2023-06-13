Running On An Empty Stomach: Here's What Happens When You Run In The Morning

What Happens When You Run In The Morning On An Empty Stomach

Are you a morning runner? Ever imagined what may happen inside your body when you run on an empty stomach? Take a look at these health benefits:

Shift of Fuel Source

When you run on an empty stomach, your body burns more fat than muscles. How does that happen? Basically, when you go for a run after having your breakfast, your body uses the carbohydrates stored in your muscles and liver. The body uses this as a source of its energy. However, when you go for a run on an empty stomach your body looks out for an alternative source of this energy that it needs --- your body fat.

You Burn More Fat

Without a heavy breakfast, you may notice your body is lacking intensity. However, there is a benefit that this can have -- According to the experts when you jog or run at a lower intensity, your body derives energy from fat rather than carbohydrates.

Promotes Weight Loss

Since your body runs on fat on an empty stomach, weight loss is one of the many benefits that you can enjoy when you run without having a proper morning meal.

Aerobic exercises like running help in weight loss.

Aerobic Benefits

As per studies, running on an empty stomach is correlated to improvement in performance and physical fitness since your body's oxygen efficiency is improved when you run without having a proper morning meal.

There are also some drawbacks that are worth talking about. Take a look at the list of side effects that your body may have to face when you are running on an empty stomach:

Reduced training intensity Injury risk Muscle loss

Bottom Line: Never decide on workout routines on your own. You must visit a trainer, or an expert before making any changes to your daily routine. This not only helps you from keeping your body safe from health hazards but also provides you with the optimum health benefits.

