Running is a great way to get into shape and boost your overall level of health. It can strengthen your bones and muscles and improve cardiovascular fitness. But many runners, whether newbie or pro, fall prey to missteps and end up sabotaging their efforts. If you love running, make sure you're not making these common mistakes that can derail your progress.

Doing too much too soon

Ramping up your mileage or speed too quickly is one of the main causes of injury and burnout. More is always equals better. According to experts, you shouldn't increase your mileage by more than 10 percent each week. For example, if you run a total of 15 miles this week, you should be running no more than 16.5 miles next week. The idea is to build up your proficiency slowly and steadily over time.

Not warming up before the run

A proper warm-up before your run can prevent injury. Here we are talking about performing dynamic warm-up movements such as front and side lunges, high knees, and butt kicks while running in place and side shuffling.

However, static stretches may prove counterproductive. A 2013 study revealed that static stretches can reduce muscle strength and muscle power.

Running in old shoes

According to fitness experts, running shoes have a 300- to 500-mile lifespan at the most. As they get worn down over time, they’ve become less supportive, and running in unsupportive shoes can lead to unnecessary pain or even injury. Once you start to feel a difference in your running shoes, replace it with new ones. While buying new running shoes, try different shoes to contrast and compare.

Unbalanced regimen

You shouldn’t just be running day after day. You need to mix up your workout routine to prevent muscle imbalances, which can lead to injury.

Due to an unbalanced regimen, runners tend to be weak and immobile in lateral movements and dorsiflexion, leading to problems like plantar fasciitis, shin splints, Achilles problems and more. Therefore, experts suggest mixing your running routine with yoga, swimming, strength-training workouts, and exercises such as barefooted side lunges or front lunges.

Not eating a balanced diet

It is important to eat a balanced diet to be able to meet your running and fitness goals. If you don’t give your body the proper fuel, it won’t operate optimally. Poor performance can even lead to injuries.

A balanced diet contains differing kinds of foods in certain quantities and proportions to meet the nutritional requirement of the body. It should comprise of nutrient-rich fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats.

An empty stomach on a shorter run may not do harm, but if you’re ramping up the miles, experts suggest eating a meal 2 to 3 hours or a snack 30 minutes before the run. And eat during the first 45 minutes to an hour after a strenuous run, as the body absorbs nutrients more efficiently at this time.

Also, make sure to stay hydrated. Consider carrying a hand bottle or hydration pack if you’re planning a long-distance run.