Runner's High: How Can You Feel 'Drunk Happy' After An Intense Exercise?

The euphoric feeling that you feel right after a long run is called 'runner's high'. Some people also compare this pleasurable feeling to being 'drunk happy.'

If you are a person who loves to exercise and is pretty consistent in your routine then you already know about the 'runners high.' For all those who are not familiar with this term, I am here to elaborate. Runners high can be defined as an intense feeling of relaxation and calmness that you will feel after a rigorous workout session. This feeling is most common after any kind of aerobic exercise, especially running. The feeling is so intense and satisfying that some people compare it with the feeling you might get after drinking. Only this time, it does not come with numerous health repercussions.

What Is Runners High? Let Us Understand This In Detail

Exercise leads to a release of endorphins or happy hormones. They are produced by the brain and the pituitary gland. Their main properties are: chemicals that help relieve pain. They can give people the feeling of pleasure and happiness and is often referred to as 'feel good hormones.'

Importance Of Runner's High

You must have heard a lot about happy hormones or feel good hormones without realising what they were or why they are important. Well, I am here to tell you those exact facts. You already know that exercise helps boost our cognitive function, focus, creativity and memory. But, runner's high can do more than that. Along with these aspects, it can also give us mental clarity, enhanced cognitive ability, enhanced focus; it can reduce pain both physical and mental. There are more benefits of runner's high. It can help relieve anxiety, stress and all thanks to the endorphins and feel good chemicals released by our brain.

Studies have reported that people who often go for a run have experienced fewer instances of stress, anxiety and depression. This is a very effective way to naturally cope with low moods. There is another plus point. Once you experience this runner's high, you would want to feel it again and this would automatically help you fall in routine and lead a healthier life. There are no downsides to this.

