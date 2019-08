India runs on 15th August and this is a fact. Every Independence Day, India sees different cities hosting marathons. And, 2019 is no different. Mumbai, this year, hosted the 12 hour Mumbai Ultra marathon and, in New Delhi, people thronged to participate in the Freedom Run. Bengaluru is witnessing the Bengaluru Endurance Run in four categories – 36 hrs, 48 hrs, 60 hrs and 72 hours. Kolkata will see the 10 km Run for Freedom Fighters. This is one occasion when people of all ages and backgrounds participate as one. One just has to visit these events to soak in the enthusiasm of the participants.

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND

Marathons can be challenging. But with the right training, preparation and application, you can participate too. Here’s our guide to the dos and don’ts of running a marathon.

Eat a healthy breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. On the day of your marathon, be sure to eat a healthy breakfast. You will need the energy to run the course. And do include carbs too. Because this is the fuel your muscles run on.

Make sure your shoes and clothes are comfortable

Wear comfortable shoes and avoid new ones. This is very important. Stick to comfortable clothes too. You may be tempted to buy new gear for the race but just remember that old is always better when you are planning to join a marathon.

Avoid cotton clothes

It is better to wear lightweight fabrics that don’t stick to your skin. This goes for underwear too. Cotton clothes may become too heavy and the sweat may not evaporate as quickly.

Stay hydrated

This is very important. Drink plenty of water and stay off carbonated drinks. Water will help your muscled contract and ensure smooth flow of blood and oxygen to your muscles. Carry a bottle and keep sipping at regular interval.

Pace yourself

This is one of the first rules of running a marathon. If you start too fast, you may not last the course. Start slow and keep the pace you are comfortable with. It is better if you can stick to the same pace throughout the marathon.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF RUNNING A MARATHON

Running a marathon offers physical as well as mental health benefits. Besides losing weight, becoming fitter and eating better, this can improve heart health too. It makes you energetic reduces your stress.

Here are some health benefits of running a marathon.

It strengthens your heart

This activity may increase your heart’s ability to circulate blood and oxygen to the brain and muscles. Your heart becomes more efficient. Running a marathon will strengthen your heart and ensure efficient flow of blood and oxygen throughout your body. This will decrease your risk of a heart attack. It will also reduce your blood pressure and keep high cholesterol in check besides improving your immune system.

Training for a marathon will require gradual building of mileage and speed, prolonged running and commitment to fitness. Constantly improving fitness will improve the body’s ability to take on greater mileage, lower blood pressure, and improve overall heart health.

It aids in weight loss

Running long distances is a great way to burn off extra calories. Preparing for it can also help you shed those extra kilos. It can make you slim and fit. Training for a marathon requires logging a lot of kilometres. This will turn you into a calorie-burning machine. The distance of 10 km is not one that should be undertaken without preparation. You will have to train for at least 4 weeks. This will definitely burn calories and improve muscle tone.

It will reduce your risk of high blood pressure

Exercise is one of the best ways to naturally reduce your blood pressure. This is also a great way to keep high cholesterol in check. Running improves your immune system, thereby aiding your body to fight off germs.

Marathons can be good for bones and joints

Many experts agree that the impact from running helps bones and joints stay lubricated and strong. But other beg to differ. They say that distance running adds wear and tear on the joints and ligaments.

It is good for mental health

Running long distances has its own share of challenges but getting through these obstacles can make you mentally resilient in many areas of life. It improves your willpower makes you mentally tough.

Marathons enhance brain function

Running a marathon improves mental strength. It stimulates the brain from the hippocampus to the medial temporal lobe. This induces your brain to increase its function and create new cells in the process. This, in turn, improves performance and sharpens memory.

It boosts productivity

People who run marathons are more productive at work than their sedentary peers. This is because marathon running stimulates the release of endorphins in the brain. Known as the ‘happy’ hormones, these suppress cortisol, the stress hormone, and make you feel euphoric and ready to tackle any challenge. Marathon runners tend to be more creative and less moody than their peers.

It increases longevity

Marathon runners may live longer than others. They, in fact, live, on an average, 19 years more than their peers who lead a sedentary lifestyle. This is because exercise can improve heart and overall physical health of a person. From protecting your heart and helping you lead a longer, healthier life to sharpening your mental ability and boosting your confidence, running the distance can do all this and more.