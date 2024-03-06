Rooibos Tea On Empty Stomach: 7 Reasons Why You Must Drink This Tea Every Morning

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Looking for a magic drink that will transform your health? Well, look no further the answer is rooibos tea. What is rooibos tea and why should you prefer it over other types of herbal teas? Rooibos tea is a native plant found in South Africa. The leaves of this plant is fermented and made into a tea that you can drink. Compared to other types of teas like black or green tea, rooibos tea contain very low amounts of caffeine and tannin. This makes this tea healthier with hardly any side effects on the body. It is especially an excellent tea for people who are going on a fitness journey and looking to lose weight. This tea hardly contains any calories which makes it an ideal morning drink for weight loss. Read this story to known how exactly rooibos tea can help you lose weight along with many other benefits for health.
Why is Rooibos famous for weight loss?
Other than boosting weight loss, rooibos tea is also famous for the following 6 benefits:
Rooibos tea contains very caffeine which makes it an ideal drink for children, pregnant women and people who wish to avoid drinking excess amounts of caffeine. Caffeine is not bad for health but excess amounts may be detrimental to the body. It can lead to anxiety, sleeplessness, jitteriness and heart palpitations.
Herbal Teas contain less to no caffeine but many of them contain high amounts of tannins. Tannin is naturally present in beverages like black tea, green tea and red wine. Excess amounts of tannin is also not good for body, it may disrupt the absorption of iron especially non-heme iron. Rooibos tea contains very low tannin and is very safe for consumption.
Rooibos tea is very rich in antioxidants especially quercetin and aspalathin. Antioxidants are extremely essential for your skin, organs like heart, liver, lungs, skin and also your hair. They help reduce oxidative stress in the body and also reduce the presence of free radicals.
Rooibos tea is very good for overall cardiovascular health. Studies state that, people over 40 can really benefit from one cup of rooibos tea daily. The best time to drink this tea is in the morning.
Rooibos tea can help balance and regulate blood sugar levels in the body. It is an excellent drink for diabetes patients. If taken early in the morning, it will keep your blood glucose level in check for the rest of the day as well.
Rooibos tea is also very good for skin. It is known to slow down the pace of ageing, prevent wrinkles, age spots, fine lines and make your skin look youthful and radiant.
