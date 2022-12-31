Role Of American Pistachios In Blood Sugar Management

In a landmark clinical study conducted in Spain, researchers found that pistachio consumption helped people with prediabetes improve their condition.

Diet plays an essential role in managing diabetes and can go a long way in lifestyle management. Controlling blood sugar levels can be achieved by adding certain foods to your diet, which can offer holistic nutritional benefits. For example, dried fruits and nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients and can help across various lifestyle issues. Therefore, a certain amount of nuts should be consumed daily to receive essential nutrients. The findings of this new study add to the growing body of evidence showing the benefits of eating pistachios on blood glucose and insulin sensitivity.

Diabetes (T2D)

It is the most common disease worldwide and a recognized risk factor for cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions. However, research from population studies and clinical studies suggest that nut consumption, including pistachios, may protect against T2D and benefit people with the disorder. Nutritionists attribute this protective effect to the fibre, healthy fats, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in nuts. In addition, among all nuts, pistachios have a low glycemic index, making them a compelling candidate to attenuate the rise in blood sugar levels after a meal, potentially decreasing the risk of diabetes.

Pistachio Study In Spain

In a landmark clinical study conducted in Spain, researchers found that pistachio consumption helped people with prediabetes improve their condition. Before people get prediabetes, they almost always have Type 2 diabetes blood glucose levels that are higher than average but not high sufficient to be diabetes. However, without treatment, 15 to 30 per cent of people with prediabetes will get diabetes within five years.

Summary

Results of a study among pregnant women with impaired glucose tolerance or diagnosed with gestational diabetes showed that eating 1-1/2 servings of pistachios resulted in a significantly lower rise in blood sugar and insulin levels than when they ate an equivalent snack of whole wheat bread matched for calories.