- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
What are dietary supplements? Do they help us get rid of health issues? Are they helpful in increasing our immunity? Do they make us healthier? Or is it always necessary to consult a health expert before consuming them? When we hear the term Dietary Supplement, several questions arise in our minds. Ruchi Sharma, Certified nutritionist at Fast&Up, helps us understand what precisely dietary supplements are:
Dietary supplements are products one may take to get adequate amounts of essential nutrients if one cannot complete the requirement of these vitamins and minerals through nutritious foods. Nutritional supplements are different from regular food; they are just there to supplement the diet and not replace it. The supplements can be found in pills, capsules, powders, beverages, and energy bars.
The fundamental purpose of supplement consumption is to address nutritional gaps in the body to avoid diseases and other lifestyle-related issues. The fastest expanding segments in the dietary supplement industry include cardiac, anti-diabetic, dermatological, immunizations, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Nutritional supplements are ideal for persons with a deficiency that their eating habits cannot address. Various things can contribute to this, including ageing, a stressful life, or simply lousy eating habits.
Read the usage directions on the label. "Natural" doesn't necessarily imply safety. Before using the product, do some research. A surplus could be dangerous. Never exceed the suggested dose. Whether you want to meet your daily vitamin and mineral requirements or treat nutrition deficiency, there are many supplements to consider. Not forgetting the potential drug interactions, conflicting information, and safety concerns. Talk to your doctor/nutritionist before making any changes they can tell you if adding a vitamin or supplement to your routine is a good choice.
Follow us on