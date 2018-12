She Came, she saw and she conquered, yes, you have guessed it right! We are talking about the gorgeous actress Richa Chadha who never fears to voice her opinions on the social platform. Richa who is considered as one of the finest actors of Bollywood is a fitness fanatic. Richa who is redefining fitness goals makes sure that she swears by her fitness routine. Fitness is synonymous with Richa Chadha and she believes in sweating it out hard in the gym. Reportedly, the actress is also well versed with Kalaripayattu- one of the oldest form of martial art which originated from Kerala. Apart from her fitness routine, Richa is very much particular about what she eats. Hence, take a tour of Richa Sharma’s Instagram account where she successfully manages to give you some fit bits. So, what are you waiting for, just get, set and go and start exercising right away!

Richa tried her hand at single leg deadlift on Bosu ball. The Bosu balance trainer stands for ‘Both Sides Utilized’, and can help you to improve your balance and become flexible. One can do various drills and activities on Bosu ball. Exercising on Bosu ball can be difficult as you will have to balance yourself on it without any support. The rounded top of the Bosu ball works wonders on your abdominal and back muscles by strengthening them. It can help you engage your core by building a strong core. Furthermore, performing a single leg deadlift on the Bosu ball can help you to enhance your fitness coordination, stamina and strengthen your muscles. This exercise targets your hamstrings owning to which you can do your daily activities like walking, running and so on, with ease. You will be shocked to know that weak hamstrings can increase your risk of knee injuries. Hence, strengthening the hamstrings is the need of the hour to reducing the pressure on your knees. Also, it targets your shoulder, which is considered as the most movable joint of your body. But beware, it is also an unstable joint owing to the range of motion allowed. Get motivated by Richa and try this exercise under the guidance of your trainer and you will surely get positive results.

In the the below post, you can also spot Richa who is doing a belly dance on the Bosu ball and she is nailing it like a pro.

Richa is striking a perfect balance on the Bosu ball here. Balancing can help prevent falls and can be beneficial for your joints, glutes and muscles as it can improve your stability. Get fit like Richa and hit the gym now!

The take home-message: Don’t take your health for granted. Staying fit is the need of the hour and it can help you fight many fatal ailments like diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and so on. Get Fitspired by Richa and take charge of your health.