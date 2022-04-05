Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty never takes fitness for granted. From kickboxing to intense weight lifting workouts at the gym, Rhea's fitness regime is quite a blend. The actress often gives her fans a sneak peek into her workout routine, and this time she has the perfect workout video which will help you hit the gym on a Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a video from her workout session at the gym. In the video, Rhea can be seen doing some high-intensity workouts and performing intense weight exercises. She captioned the video - "let's do it bro!" Haven't watched the video yet? take a look at it here:
In another Instagram post, the actress gave her fans a glimpse of her workout sessions with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Both the actors can be seen posing after their intense legs workout session at the gym.