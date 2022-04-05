Rhea Chakraborty Shares New Workout Video On Instagram: Kickboxing To Weight Lifting, Watch What Keeps Her So Fit

In the video, Rhea can be seen doing some high-intensity workouts and performing intense weight exercises. She captioned the video - "let's do it bro!"

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty never takes fitness for granted. From kickboxing to intense weight lifting workouts at the gym, Rhea's fitness regime is quite a blend. The actress often gives her fans a sneak peek into her workout routine, and this time she has the perfect workout video which will help you hit the gym on a Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a video from her workout session at the gym. In the video, Rhea can be seen doing some high-intensity workouts and performing intense weight exercises. She captioned the video - "let's do it bro!" Haven't watched the video yet? take a look at it here:

She started the workout video with some heavy weights barbell squats, then she went on to do leg muscle exercises and lunges.

Yoga For Healing

In another post, the actress shared her love for yoga. Taking to Instagram she posted a picture in which she can be seen doing asanas for healing. Take a look at it here:

In another Instagram post, the actress gave her fans a glimpse of her workout sessions with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Both the actors can be seen posing after their intense legs workout session at the gym.

5 Benefits of Kickboxing You Should Know

There are many health benefits of practising kickboxing, some of them includes:

It helps in reducing stress. Excellent for burning calories. Boosts energy. Kickboxing is also considered as one of the best cross-training workout. Helps in building strength.

5 Benefits of Practising Yoga Everyday

Not just intense workout sessions at the gym, practising yoga regularly can also help in keeping your mind and body healthy and fresh. Here are some of the reasons why you should do it everyday:

Helps in increasing body's flexibility, stability and mobility. Doing yoga regularly can also help in improving posture. If you are suffering from any kind of chronic pain, practice yoga daily. It helps in reducing stress and anxiety. Finding sleeping on time a big problem? try to do yoga everyday.