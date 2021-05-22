After a year and a half of battling the pandemic and wading through extended lockdown periods, many people have unfortunately let their efforts at being fit slip. Though some have managed to stick to their workout routines at home faithfully, it is not true for everyone. So, the minute things ease a little and restrictions are lifted, there is a real danger lurking for these people who let inactivity rule their lives during the lockdown. And, this danger will rear its head if you try to fit in too much strenuous activities to make up for lost time. People who suddenly start doing some vigorous activity repeatedly can develop rhabdomyolysis, a potentially life-threatening condition involving the breakdown of muscles. Also Read - 5 things to keep in mind while exercising in summer

Rhabdomyolysis: A disorder you need to take seriously

This is a rare and serious disorder that can lead to death if not treated on time. It involves muscle breakdown and damage. Exercising after a long period of inactivity can injure the your muscles. When this happens, the muscles release chemicals like muscle enzyme into the bloodstream. This enzyme is harmful for the kidneys. In fact, it can even lead to kidney failure in up to 40 per cent of cases. Also Read - Is it safe to wear face mask during vigorous exercise? Here’ what experts say

Symptoms of rhabdomyolysis

If you exercise after a period of inactivity, be alert for signs off muscle swelling and muscle weakness. You may also experience less urination or notice a dark coloured urine. This may also be an early indication of this condition. Severe fatigue, unexplained bruising, a fever and nausea are a few other symptoms of this condition. If you experience any of these symptoms, you need to seek immediate medical help. Also Read - Many people suffering from knee pain due to over-exercising after unlock phase

Exercises that can trigger this condition

Some people are genetically predisposed towards this disorder. Such people are advised to never go in for strenuous activities. But for other, like people who take up exercise after a period of inactivity, certain exercises are more dangerous than others. This is especially true if hydration takes a back seat before, during and after workout. Strength training is one workout that can trigger this condition. Even cardio and cycling can also be dangerous if you overdo it. Just keep in mind, that too much, too soon is dangerous. Avoid intense workouts and you will be fine.

A few fitness tips for you

Here are a few tips for you to avoid this condition.