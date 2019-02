Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood. She is redefining fitness, and is motivating us to take up our fitness routine seriously. The talented actress is always in sync with her fitness routine. She does a variety of exercises to stay fit and kill that monotony. Here, we unearth her stay-fit formula.

Jacqueline opts for skipping. Various studies suggest that jumping rope can help burn around 1300 calories/hour. If you do skipping ropes on a daily basis then you will be able to tone your muscles. It can also help improve footwork, balance, coordination, and agility. Skipping rope is known as one of the best exercises for endurance training and conditioning. It can help you gives a full-body workout. Moreover, it is great for toning and developing the thighs, shins, calf muscles, abs and arms. It tends to engage and improve the hip-flexor muscles. Not only this, skipping can help enhance your cardiovascular health, as it improves your blood circulation and heart rate. You can do it anywhere, and it can also help you increase your bone mineral density. So, don’t wait anymore, try it today!

Jacqueline also does pole dancing. Pole can give you a fantastic core workout. Owing to which, you will be able to develop a strong core.Pole dancing is also an intense full body workout, particularly for your upper body and thighs. It involves repeatedly lifting your own body weight for extended periods of time, climbing up a vertical pole with no foot-holds and inverting your body. But, this will help you improve your stamina and flexibility. Being flexible can help you to lead a healthy life and reduces your risk of muscle injury and also tends to minimize muscle soreness. Pole dancing can work the muscles in a more intense way than many other forms of exercise. Thus, you will be able to grill your fat, if you do it regularly. Isn’t Jacqueline slaying it?

Here, you can see Jacqueline opting for meditation. Do you know that meditation is a habitual process of training your mind to focus and redirect your thoughts? You can go for it to increase awareness of yourself and your surroundings. According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, people who practised meditation-based exercises had considerably lower blood pressure. Reportedly, meditation can help reduce your body’s responsiveness to cortisol and other stress hormones, which is similar to how blood pressure reducing medications work. It can help you de-stress and calm your mind. Not only this, but you will also be able to sleep better. So, just give up your sedentary lifestyle now, and start exercising right away!