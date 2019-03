Preity Zinta is synonymous to fitness. The charming actress who is known for her envious looks and super-svelte body is a fitness freak. She religiously adheres to her fitness routine. Now, Preity is also giving us some fitspiration. The gorgeous actress who was last seen in the movie ‘Welcome to New York,’ enjoys a massive fan following. She swears by Pilates, planks and yoga to stay healthy and hearty!

You will see Preity doing Pilates here. Do you know that in the 1920s, physical trainer Joseph Pilates introduced Pilates into America, as a helpful way for athletes and dancers to safely return to exercise and maintain their fitness? Pilates is challenging! It requires concentration and focus, as you tend to move your body through precise ranges of motion. Pilates can help lengthen and stretch all your major muscle groups in your body. Each exercise has a prescribed placement, rhythm and breathing pattern and is taught to suit each person and also the exercises are regularly re-evaluated to ensure they are appropriate for that person. It is suitable for every age group and can be fun. Speaking about its health benefits, it can help you enhance your flexibility, increase muscle strength and tone them, particularly of your abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks, improve the stabilisation of your spine and posture, may relax your shoulders, neck and upper back. Moreover, you will be able to enhance your balance and de-stress, if you take it up on a regular basis.

Preity also does side planks. They will help you build a stronger core. This pose works your core as you have to use your belly muscles to stay upright. Ta da, you will be able to enhance your core strength. In case, if you wish to strengthen your arms and wrists then side planks are a good option. Side planks require you to balance on one arm, hence, it is a great pose for strengthening your shoulders, wrists, and arms. Furthermore, you will also be able to strengthen your legs and enhance your balance along with shedding those excess kilos.

You will also spot Preity opting for yoga here. Yoga can help you improve your stamina, flexibility, concentration, agility, endurance and can help lower back pain. She does Chaturanga Dandasana (Four-limbed Staff Pose). Chaturanga Dandasana is an effective alternative to help keep your shoulders and back in good health. As the legs play a pivotal role in the performance of this pose, you will be able to strengthen them and your muscles as well. Not only this, it can help you increase flexibility and build a stronger core. So, just kick-off your sedentary lifestyle and embrace a healthy one!