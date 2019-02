Be it her fashion sense, acting, dancing or sexy figure, Malaika makes it a point to turn heads wherever she goes. Malaika who is ageing like fine wine is always in sync with her fitness routine. The talented actress keeps sharing her fitness-related posts on Instagram, which are inspiring many women to take up fitness seriously. You will always spot Maliaka in sweating it out in style. The actress who believes in having a well-balanced diet eats everything in moderation. Her fitness routine involves yoga and Pilates and she truly nails it like a queen! Take a look at how she is slaying it!

Yoga is the key to Malaika’s fitness. Doing yoga on daily basis can help you improve your flexibility, energy and vitality, aid weight loss, increase flexibility, cardio and circulatory health and prevent injuries. Furthermore, you will be able to enhance your blood circulation and become agile, after doing yoga. Maliaka can be seen doing a boat pose. If you do it then you will be able to de-stress, stretch your hamstrings, strengthen your spine and hip flexors, improve digestion and strengthen your core muscles. Moreover, it can help ease your digestion process. So, what are you waiting for? Do it right away with the help of your trainer. But remember to speak to your expert, if you are suffering from any injuries.

Here, you will also spot Malaika doing Pilates. Pilates offers you an insane amount of health benefits and is more than just a workout. It can be beneficial for your mind and body. It can help calm your mind. You will be able to reduce your stress, negative emotions, sharpen your mind, enhance your focus if you do Pilates. According to a study published in the Muscle, Ligaments and Tendons Journal, Pilates uses a combination of approximately 50 simple, repetitive exercises to help create muscular exertion. The exercises are designed in such a way that they help increase muscle strength and endurance, as well as flexibility and improve posture and balance. It also improves flexibility, abdominal and lumbo-pelvic stability. Not only this, but you will also be able to become more confident, tone your muscles, strengthen your bones, pump up your heart rate, enhance your blood circulation, become agile and increase your stamina.

Hence, it is essential to give up your sedentary lifestyle and adopt some healthy lifestyle modifications like exercising regularly and following a well-balanced diet, to stay fit. So, get fitspired by Malaika and get going right away! We guarantee you will also be able to become strong and powerful like her.