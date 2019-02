Vaani Kapoor has undergone a jaw-dropping transformation. The ravishing actress is slim and sexy and has captured many eyeballs due to her bold avatar. The talented actress who was seen in movies like ‘Befikre’, and ‘Aaha Kalyanam.’ She is currently gearing up for her upcoming flick ‘Shamshera.’ Reportedly, the actress promotes the idea of being not only physically but mentally fit as well. She also feels that fitness has nothing to do with being plus size or skinny, being fat or thin. The actress strongly opposed body shaming and according to her it can make people feel horrible and snatch away their self-confidence. So, it shouldn’t be encouraged at all. Moreover, the actress practises what she preaches and is a fitness fanatic. Take a tour of her Instagram account and you will surely kick-off your sedentary lifestyle.

You can spot Vaani doing yoga here. Yoga is good for your mind and body. It can help you get that toned physique. Also, yoga and immunity go hand in hand. Since yoga works towards healing and enhancing every cell in the body, you will be able to strengthen your immunity. Here, we list out few benefits of yoga which you shouldn’t miss.

It can help you build muscle strength

If you have strong muscles then you will be able to keep health issues like arthritis and backache at bay. Furthermore, doing yoga on a daily basis can help prevent falls in the elderly. Thus, you will be able to build strength and enhance flexibility with yoga. So, speak to your yoga trainer and get started right away.

It can help prevent cartilage and joint breakdown

Yes, you have heard us here. You tend to take your joints through their full range of motion when you practice yoga. Furthermore, this can help prevent degenerative arthritis by helping you squeeze and soak areas of cartilage which are not used normally. Do you know that your joint cartilage is like a sponge; it receives fresh nutrients only when the fluid present in it is squeezed out and a new supply can be soaked up. Hence, without proper sustenance, neglected areas of cartilage can wear out, exposing the underlying bone.

It can protect your spine

In case, you experience back pain then you should try your hand at yoga. Doing backbends, forward bends, and twists will allow you to keep your disks supple.

It can help you become flexible

Yoga focuses on flexibility. The yoga poses are meant to strengthen your body from the inside out. Owing to which, you will not only look good. But, you may feel good as well. Not, only this, it can help you build a stronger core.

It can be beneficial for your mental health

Yoga asana can help you calm down. Furthermore, yoga also introduces you to meditation techniques, enables you to focus on your breathing and get rid of stress.