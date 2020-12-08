Jumping workouts, like box jumps, can be risky if not practiced frequently, according to the American Council on Exercise (ACE).

Finally, you have decided to return to the gym after a long break. Welcome back! But don’t start with the same old routine. Your body needs time to adjust to the changes. Overdoing it on day 1 can increase the risk of injury, which can lead to another unscheduled break from working out. You need to ease back into things as you build your strength back up. Here are a few moves you should put on a temporary hold until you’re fully back on form. Also Read - Can't fathom working out daily? Exercising once or twice a week is enough to meet your goals

Box jumps

Stay away from high-impact exercises, like box jumps, if you haven’t worked out in a while. Plyometric (jumping) workouts can be risky if not practiced frequently, according to the American Council on Exercise (ACE). Also Read - 5 lifestyle habits that are increasing your numbers on the weighing scale

Instead, fitness experts suggest starting with easier alternatives like jumping rope or hopping drills, like ski hop. Then, slowly you can progress to box jumps at a low height, gradually increasing the height. As you grow comfortable with the motion, you can return to your regular rebound box jumps. Also Read - 6 best dumbbell exercises to sculpt your back

Triceps Dip

Chair dips, also called triceps dips, are a great workout for strengthening the triceps, biceps and shoulder muscles of your upper arms. But if you’re doing it after a long break from workout or poor form, this exercise can put excessive stress on your shoulder joint. This can cause impingement and pain, according to the ACE.

So, wait till your muscles and tendons gain back the strength or stamina needed to perform the exercise properly. In the meantime, you can try a few safer alternatives like triceps pushdowns, skull crushers or triceps push-ups.

Kipping Pull-Up

While kipping pullups can improve endurance, these are hard to do. Unlike regular pull-ups, kipping pull-ups involve swinging your body to gain momentum to bring your chin up and over the bar. Some in the fitness industry view this as a less-controlled movement, with higher chances for injury. According to CrossFit experts, kipping pull-ups are meant to be learned after you’ve mastered the strict pullup.

Performing kipping pull-ups can put too much strain on your shoulders and if you haven’t done this move in a while, the risk of shoulder injury is high.

So, if you haven’t done the move in a while, it is advisable to continue to put a temporary hold on this move. Lat pulldowns and pushdowns are best alternatives to start with to rebuild the strength of your upper body. As your strength increases, progress to strict pull-ups and barbell rows, then gradually you can return to performing the kipping pull-up safely.

Upright Row

This is another exercise that requires consistent practice. The Upright Row performed by holding a barbell or dumbbells with an overhand grip and lifting it straight up to the collarbone. While its helps build strength in the shoulders and upper back, it has a tendency to cause shoulder pain and injury. So, if you haven’t done it for a while, you will be putting your shoulder at risk of impingement and pain.

Don’t worry! There is a plethora of other exercises that can effectively train your shoulders and are far easier on the joint. For example, you can swap the Upright Row with cable face pulls and lateral raises. Later you can progress toward the full upright row, with a lighter weight.

Deficit Barbell Deadlift

This deadlift variation requires greater mobility and strength. Therefore, this move is not recommended for beginners and those who cannot perform a regular deadlift with integrity and proper back positioning. If you had stopped doing this move for a while, consider yourself as a newbie.

So, if you’re just getting back to deadlifts, it would be wise to start with a kettlebell deadlift or trap bar deadlift. And don’t forget to warm-up before you deadlift and choose a weight lesser than your previous level. Once you get back to the correct movement pattern and mechanics, you can gradually progress to your regular deficit barbell deadlift.