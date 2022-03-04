Resistance Exercise May Be Better Than Aerobic Exercise To Improve Sleep Quality, Cardiovascular Health

Resistance exercises are also good for your muscle and bone health.

Interventions focused on resistance exercises may be a better way to improve sleep quality, as well as cardiovascular health, say researchers.

If you have trouble sleeping at night, consider incorporating resistance exercises into your regular exercise routine. Apart from improving your general muscle and bone health, it can help you get better ZZZs at night, which in turn will boost your cardiovascular health.

Aerobic activity is often recommended to improve sleep, but a new study has suggested that resistance exercise may be better than aerobic exercise to get a good night's sleep. In the study, the researchers found that a year-long resistance exercise program improved sleep quality, duration and other indicators of high-quality sleep more than aerobic exercise, combined aerobic and resistance exercise, and no exercise.

Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that interventions focused on resistance exercises may be a way to improve sleep and, in turn, cardiovascular health.

The preliminary research would be presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2022, which is being held in-person in Chicago and virtually Tuesday, March 1 -March 4, 2022.

Why getting enough sleep is so important?

Study author Angelique Brellenthin, assistant professor of kinesiology at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, noted that getting enough sleep, particularly high-quality sleep, is important for health including cardiovascular health. However, these days, many people don't get enough sleep on a regular basis.

The recommended amount of sleep for adults is seven to eight hours a day. Lack of sleep or getting poor quality sleep has been linked to increased risks for high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and atherosclerosis, weight gain, diabetes and inflammation, all of which can worsen cardiovascular disease. Not just too little sleep but sleeping too much also has been shown to increase the risk of stroke, heart attack and death.

You may like to read

While exercise is known to help improve sleep, very little is known about the effects of resistance exercise versus aerobic exercise on sleep.

This study is one of the largest and longest exercise trials in a general adult population to directly compare the effects of different types of exercise on multiple sleep parameters, Brellenthin stated.

Resistance exercise Vs aerobic exercise for better sleep

In this study, 386 adults who were overweight or obese were randomly assigned to a no-exercise group or one of three exercise groups (aerobic only, resistance only, or combined aerobic and resistance) for 12 months. Everyone in the exercise groups took part in supervised 60-minute sessions, three times a week.

When they were recruited, the participants were inactive and had elevated blood pressure. More than one third (35 per cent) of them had poor quality sleep, and 42 per cent of them who were not getting at least 7 hours of sleep at the beginning of the study.

Among those who were not getting enough sleep, sleep duration increased by an average of 40 minutes in 12 months for the resistance exercise group. In comparison, sleep duration increased by about 23 minutes in the aerobic exercise group, about 17 minutes in the combined exercise group and about 15 minutes in no-exercise group.

Resistance exercise group and combined exercise groups also experienced increased in sleep efficiency (how much time one is actually asleep divided by the total amount of time the individual is in bed), which was not seen in the aerobic exercise or no exercise groups.

Sleep latency (how much time it takes to fall asleep after getting into bed) decreased slightly, by 3 minutes, in the resistance exercise group. There was no notable change in latency in the other participant groups, according to the researchers.

Although both aerobic and resistance exercise are important for overall health, resistance exercises may be superior when it comes to getting better ZZZs at night, Brellenthin said.