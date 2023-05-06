Regaining Weight After A Diet: What To Do To Prevent This?

Why do you regain weight after dieting? Explains Health Coach.

Everyone on this planet knows how to lose fat. Eat Less. Move More; this is the science of fat loss.

But have you ever wondered why many of us (almost 90%) lose fat and regain it (and gain more) after the diet? Here are a few reasons explained by Health Coach Yash Vardhan Swami, Founder TRAINED BY YVS.

We follow a plan -> lose fat -> then go back to the old lifestyle (and even eat more due to guilt) -> Back to the old weight, or even heavier. The issue is that the habits that got you to a certain weight would keep you or get you back there. The same goes for our 'bad lifestyle'. Whatever change we bring into our lifestyle should always be a permanent change. The former often happens when we follow an unsustainable plan and don't have our favourite and staple foods, making us feel that the whole process is like a 'jail'. We get limited to a diet programme and must remember to work on other aspects. We don't work on our mindset, psychology, health markers and nutrient deficiencies by the end of the dieting phase: We are left depressed, with low energy and super high hunger levels due to the nutrient deficiencies that deepened due to the low-quality diet (a couple that with #1 and it's a disaster). We need to work on everything from mindset to health markers to everything around us. In a lot of cases, the relationship with food gets messed up. We don't learn how to end the dieting phase properly, how to add food strategically and start enjoying social life while maintaining our results post-diet.

We didn't work on the rest of the critical knowledge: Know how to lose fat, maintain it, and eat out. How to manage stress and how it affects our hunger and relationship with food. Lack of sleep can wreak havoc on our mood, hunger and satiety levels. And the rest of the lifestyle.

Know how to lose fat, maintain it, and eat out. How to manage stress and how it affects our hunger and relationship with food. Lack of sleep can wreak havoc on our mood, hunger and satiety levels. And the rest of the lifestyle. We are looking for a 'Quick Fix', not a 'Lifestyle Fix': Humans are inherently lazy and impatient, so we often look for 'shortcuts' that don't exist. Even if shortcuts get us results, we cannot sustain them. The goal should be around long-term lifestyle change and not just limited to a diet and a workout. Everything should be considered.

Humans are inherently lazy and impatient, so we often look for 'shortcuts' that don't exist. Even if shortcuts get us results, we cannot sustain them. The goal should be around long-term lifestyle change and not just limited to a diet and a workout. Everything should be considered. We are looking for overnight results: Now, you gain weight in months and years; you can't lose it in hours and days. This leads to us going for unsustainable and unhealthy methods for losing weight, listening to people preaching wrong ways as a marketing gimmick, which again leads to deteriorating health, messed up stress resilience, frustration, messed up relationship with food, deepened nutrient deficiencies, which makes it very hard for maintaining our results. Permanent change starts with a long-term vision, the right plan which suits you, guidance and patience.

